All South of Midnight Tin Flips Locations

If you want some extra Floof, there is a fun way to get it. Around the world in South of Midnight are pieces of tin roof hiding something beneath. To help you find each one, we have every location of these Tin Flips right here.
Recommended Videos
Where to Find All Tin Flips in South of Midnight
Each Tin Flip flipped gives five extra Floof. Use your Strand Push ability (RT) to flip the tin roof piece and reveal the Floof beneath. The locations below are all in order, so you can find them as you play.
|Chapter
|Location
|2
|After learning Strand Push and approaching the cart, go left through the sugar cane and find the first Tin Flip.
|2
|The next Tin Flip is on your right in the sugar cane field near the cart.
|2
|After using the cart to jump over the shed, go around the large tree to the left and find the Tin Flip in a clearing by the river.
|2
|After leaving the barn and defeating the creatures, the Tin Flip is near the pier on the left of the barn.
|3
|After defeating Haints and getting the pain in the bottle to help Catfish, there is Floof, a Tin Flip, and a readable in the shack nearby.
|3
|Before moving the cart and finding Catfish to free him, go left or right of the fishing shack with the Floof Bundle. There is a Tin Flip behind, near a tree.
|3
|On the shore, before heading right, go left to the shack and force-push the gate to get to the Tin Flip behind.
|3
|After learning to wall slide and hopping along shacks, you see the ghosts escape. Go left and remove branches to find a Tin Flip behind.
|4
|Between the cars outside the church
|4
|Behind the graveyard area, towards the water on the cliff edge.
|
|5
|After the second Haint fight, go down behind the electric pylon by the shore.
|5
|A little further along, there is another Tin Flip to the left near some mushrooms.
|5
|Inside the pig barn after the gas station.
|5
|Outside the pig barn before trying to save the pig in the water.
|5
|Just as you get to he old abandoned farm, to the left of the area.
|5
|After climbing the wooden tower at the abandoned farm, go around the corner to find a trailer.
|5
|Around the back of the abandoned farmhouse.
|5
|To the left of the Tangle in the barn full of dead pigs,
|6
|On the pier after defeating the Haints at Bunny’s weekend house.
|6
|Break through the barn and find the Tin Flip to the right.
|
|6
|After defeating the Haints by the water, there is a Tin Flip by the three stacked boats.
|6
|On the way to the mysterious tree, there’s a Tin Flip to the right.
|7
|After spotting the sawmill ahead, go across the water and find one to the left behind a rock.
|7
|Cross the river after the web, and go right.
|7
|Opposite the previous place, behind a breakable wall.
|7
|At the Logging Camp entrance, by the terminal.
|7
|At the Logging Camp entrance, behind the shack on the left.
|7
|Inside the repair shed at the Logging Camp.
|8
|After the second wind tunnel and the sliding wall, on the right
|8
|After the final wind tunnel, find it on your right.
|
|8
|After the web with the bandage box, to the right.
|9
|By the Pure Pine factory.
|9
|Inside Pure Pine factory.
|9
|Behind the sunflower house.
|9
|By the river behind the sunflower house.
|9
|As you make your way around the wooden shacks in Molly’s lair. There is a Tin Flip on the right, on a platform.
|9
|On the floor of the large area of Molly’s lair, before you head up the path.
|9
|On the floor of the lair before you open the large door.
|11
|Behind the mansion after defeating Haints
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Apr 3, 2025 12:05 pm