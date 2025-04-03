All South of Midnight Tin Flips Locations

2 After learning Strand Push and approaching the cart, go left through the sugar cane and find the first Tin Flip.

2 The next Tin Flip is on your right in the sugar cane field near the cart.

2 After using the cart to jump over the shed, go around the large tree to the left and find the Tin Flip in a clearing by the river.

2 After leaving the barn and defeating the creatures, the Tin Flip is near the pier on the left of the barn.

3 After defeating Haints and getting the pain in the bottle to help Catfish, there is Floof, a Tin Flip, and a readable in the shack nearby.

3 Before moving the cart and finding Catfish to free him, go left or right of the fishing shack with the Floof Bundle. There is a Tin Flip behind, near a tree.

3 On the shore, before heading right, go left to the shack and force-push the gate to get to the Tin Flip behind.

3 After learning to wall slide and hopping along shacks, you see the ghosts escape. Go left and remove branches to find a Tin Flip behind.

4 Between the cars outside the church

4 Behind the graveyard area, towards the water on the cliff edge.

5 After the second Haint fight, go down behind the electric pylon by the shore.

5 A little further along, there is another Tin Flip to the left near some mushrooms.

5 Inside the pig barn after the gas station.

5 Outside the pig barn before trying to save the pig in the water.

5 Just as you get to he old abandoned farm, to the left of the area.

5 After climbing the wooden tower at the abandoned farm, go around the corner to find a trailer.

5 Around the back of the abandoned farmhouse.

5 To the left of the Tangle in the barn full of dead pigs,

6 On the pier after defeating the Haints at Bunny’s weekend house.

6 Break through the barn and find the Tin Flip to the right.

6 After defeating the Haints by the water, there is a Tin Flip by the three stacked boats.

6 On the way to the mysterious tree, there’s a Tin Flip to the right.

7 After spotting the sawmill ahead, go across the water and find one to the left behind a rock.

7 Cross the river after the web, and go right.

7 Opposite the previous place, behind a breakable wall.

7 At the Logging Camp entrance, by the terminal.

7 At the Logging Camp entrance, behind the shack on the left.

7 Inside the repair shed at the Logging Camp.

8 After the second wind tunnel and the sliding wall, on the right

8 After the final wind tunnel, find it on your right.

8 After the web with the bandage box, to the right.

9 By the Pure Pine factory.

9 Inside Pure Pine factory.

9 Behind the sunflower house.

9 By the river behind the sunflower house.

9 As you make your way around the wooden shacks in Molly’s lair. There is a Tin Flip on the right, on a platform.

9 On the floor of the large area of Molly’s lair, before you head up the path.

9 On the floor of the lair before you open the large door.