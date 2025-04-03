Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
hazel find a tin roof piece to flip
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

All South of Midnight Tin Flips Locations

Flip 'em and see what you can find
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Apr 3, 2025 12:05 pm

If you want some extra Floof, there is a fun way to get it. Around the world in South of Midnight are pieces of tin roof hiding something beneath. To help you find each one, we have every location of these Tin Flips right here.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find All Tin Flips in South of Midnight

Each Tin Flip flipped gives five extra Floof. Use your Strand Push ability (RT) to flip the tin roof piece and reveal the Floof beneath. The locations below are all in order, so you can find them as you play.

South Of Midnight tin flips
Screenshot by Twinfinite
ChapterLocation
2After learning Strand Push and approaching the cart, go left through the sugar cane and find the first Tin Flip.
2The next Tin Flip is on your right in the sugar cane field near the cart.
2After using the cart to jump over the shed, go around the large tree to the left and find the Tin Flip in a clearing by the river.
2After leaving the barn and defeating the creatures, the Tin Flip is near the pier on the left of the barn.
3After defeating Haints and getting the pain in the bottle to help Catfish, there is Floof, a Tin Flip, and a readable in the shack nearby.
3Before moving the cart and finding Catfish to free him, go left or right of the fishing shack with the Floof Bundle. There is a Tin Flip behind, near a tree.
3On the shore, before heading right, go left to the shack and force-push the gate to get to the Tin Flip behind.
3After learning to wall slide and hopping along shacks, you see the ghosts escape. Go left and remove branches to find a Tin Flip behind.
4Between the cars outside the church
4Behind the graveyard area, towards the water on the cliff edge.
5After the second Haint fight, go down behind the electric pylon by the shore.
5A little further along, there is another Tin Flip to the left near some mushrooms.
5Inside the pig barn after the gas station.
5Outside the pig barn before trying to save the pig in the water.
5Just as you get to he old abandoned farm, to the left of the area.
5After climbing the wooden tower at the abandoned farm, go around the corner to find a trailer.
5Around the back of the abandoned farmhouse.
5To the left of the Tangle in the barn full of dead pigs,
6On the pier after defeating the Haints at Bunny’s weekend house.
6Break through the barn and find the Tin Flip to the right.
6After defeating the Haints by the water, there is a Tin Flip by the three stacked boats.
6On the way to the mysterious tree, there’s a Tin Flip to the right.
7After spotting the sawmill ahead, go across the water and find one to the left behind a rock.
7Cross the river after the web, and go right.
7Opposite the previous place, behind a breakable wall.
7At the Logging Camp entrance, by the terminal.
7At the Logging Camp entrance, behind the shack on the left.
7Inside the repair shed at the Logging Camp.
8After the second wind tunnel and the sliding wall, on the right
8After the final wind tunnel, find it on your right.
8After the web with the bandage box, to the right.
9By the Pure Pine factory.
9Inside Pure Pine factory.
9Behind the sunflower house.
9By the river behind the sunflower house.
9As you make your way around the wooden shacks in Molly’s lair. There is a Tin Flip on the right, on a platform.
9On the floor of the large area of Molly’s lair, before you head up the path.
9On the floor of the lair before you open the large door.
11Behind the mansion after defeating Haints

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy