All Secret Treasure Chest Puzzle Locations & Solutions in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

As you make your way through Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, you’ll stumble upon a few special pedestals that offer secret treasure chests to those who solve their puzzles. They’re far from easy to decipher though, and you wouldn’t be blamed for wanting help with deducing their solutions.

Fortunately for you, this guide has all the answers you’re looking for. Read on to discover how you can get each treasure, how they tie into one of the game’s side quests, and more.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Secret Treasure Chest Puzzles – Where to Find All Puzzles, Solutions, & More

To start, it’s worth noting the secret treasure chest puzzles in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown are tied to a specific side quest and character.

Late in the game, you can meet the genius architect Maryam. She designed most all of the mechanisms found throughout Mount Qaf, and the secret treasure chests in particular hold some of her fondest memories. In order to get these memories back, she needs you to open all of them and then return to her.

There are nine of these secret treasure chests in all, and they each require specific actions to reveal and unlock. They also require specific abilities and gear to solve, so be ready to advance the main quest a bit if you haven’t already.

We’ve listed them all in order down below, along with how you can solve their puzzles and open them.

How to Solve Arrow Statue Puzzle

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The first secret treasure chest puzzle is located in the Lower City section. Make sure you have the bow and arrows before you head over to it.

Once you have your ranged weapon, head to the area in-between the large multi-armed statue and the Haven. You’ll know you’re at the right place when you find two statues with bows aimed diagonally above a metal pedestal.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The statues serve as a clue that you need to ready and let loose an arrow yourself. Push the left analogue stick up and then shoot an arrow by pressing the Triangle button on PlayStation and the Y button on Xbox. As long as the arrow passes in-between the statues, it will trigger the puzzle as solved. You can then open the chest to receive an Amulet.

How to Solve Grass Puzzle in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The second secret treasure chest puzzle is in the Hyrcanian Forest section of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. It can technically be completed before the first puzzle, as you pass it on the way back to the Lower City after you get your bow.

Make your way to the jagged rectangular room to the southwest of the Forest Ruins fast travel point. After you get there, look for portion of the area with four elevated platforms covered in grass in the bottom right corner, as well as the telltale metal pedestal.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The trick here is to shoot the grass with your bow, cutting all of the grass so that it’s as short as possible. Be sure to aim your bow at a slight downward angle so that it cuts the furthest grass down to the ground.

After you successfully trim all of the grass down to size, the puzzle will be solved and the treasure chest will appear. Open it to receive a Soma Petal piece as your prize.

How to Solve Sacred Archive Alchemists Puzzle

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The third secret treasure chest puzzle is in the Sacred Archive. This one is arguably the hardest to miss, as you pass it when you enter the area for the first time.

Head through the Sacred Archive until you reach the room with alchemists standing in front of a stone carving. A cutscene should trigger wherein one of four alchemists is kidnapped by the Jailer. After you regain control of Sargon, head over to the stone carving to find the metal pedestal and blue circles glowing to the sides of it.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The carving itself is the hint here, as it shows four men standing or kneeling. While one alchemist might be crouching after the Jailer’s interference, you can still imitate the carving by crouching yourself in the empty space to the left. This causes the chest to appear, and you can open it to get another Soma Petal piece.

How to Solve Tower of Silence Secret Treasure Chest Puzzle in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Fourth on the list — at least according to the game’s labeling of each chest — is found in the Tower of Silence. Oddly enough, this is one of the last chests you can open, as it’s only accessible at the end of the game.

Go to the area at the lower center of the tower and to the left of the room with falling ice boulder icons. Head toward the lower right side until you reach some scattered floating pieces of a stone structure. They line up with each other based on your positioning, so move Sargon to the position shown in the image below.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Once the pieces are lined up, a perfect circle is formed at their center. Toss your chakram at this point by holding down the Triangle or Y button and then releasing it. When the chakram hits the center of the circle, the chest will be revealed and you can collect another Soma Petal piece.

How to Solve Pit of Eternal Sand Smasher Puzzle

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Puzzle number five is located in the Pit of Eternal Sands, but requires quite a bit of leg work to solve. We honestly recommend saving this one for last.

Drop down into Azhdaha’s prison and then head right to climb the falling sands upward. Once you reach the Sentinel’s Road fast travel point, drop down into the passage below it and continue on until you reach a large square-ish room. in the bottom right corner is the metal pedestal, along with two smasher traps, statue wreckage, and some larger versions of the stone sentinel statues found in the Upper City.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

These environmental clues are meant to show you that you need to sacrifice one of the stone sentinel statues to the smasher traps. You can do so by capturing one with the Dimensional Claw ability, and they can be found in the lower left corner of the Night Temple in the Upper City. We’ve marked their location on the map below for your convenience.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Go to the point marked on the map, and then capture a stone sentinel by pressing the Circle button or B button to activate the Dimensional Claw. Then, head to the Sand Pit secret treasure chest puzzle and drop the sentinel at the point in-between the smasher traps. Once it’s crushed to dust, the chest will appear and you can nab a fourth Soma Petal piece.

How to Solve Sunken Harbor Secret Treasure Chest Puzzle in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Secret chest number six is found in the Sunken Harbor section of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. It’s in a small, rectangular room to the east of the area southwest of the Pirate Captain’s ship.

Make your way to the point shown on the map above. When you get there, you’ll encounter the metal pedestal as well as a series of planks with X’s and O’s on them.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

These planks are meant to be a Tic Tac Toe board, and you can win the game for O’s with your chakram. Hurl the ranged weapon at the empty space in the upper left, and the chest will appear. Don’t open it to quickly though, as it’s a mimic in disguise. Put the deceitful creature down, and you can then claim an amulet from its corpse.

How to Solve Soma Tree Statue Puzzle

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Number seven on the list of secret treasure chest puzzles is found in the Soma Tree section. To reach it, head west into the area to the left of the Soma Tree fast travel point. Once there, head upward and then left until you enter an area with a metal pedestal as well as statues on stone pedestals near its entrance.

These statues can be collected using the Dimensional Claw ability, and you can then place up to three of them on pedestals them according to a riddle found to the left of the entrance. It states that a large statue needs to overlook the other two; a medium statue needs to guard the smallest statue; and the smallest statue is expecting a guest from the entrance.

While the smallest statue is already next to the entrance, the other two need to be gathered from the nearby area. To get the large statue, head upward until you find a crevice where it’s hidden.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Grab the Large statue, and then take it back down to the puzzle area’s entrance. Place it near the pedestal furthest to the left, and then head down toward the lower section of the area. Here you can find the medium statue. Grab it with the Dimensional Claw, and then carry it up to the center stone pedestal.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Once you have all three statues gathered, you can arrange them as shown in the image down below. Make sure the Large and medium statues are both facing right, while the small statue is facing left.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Once they’re all in place, the chest should appear and reward you with an Azure Damascus Ingot.

How to Solve The Depths Secret Treasure Chest Puzzle in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Next is the eighth secret treasure chest puzzle in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. It’s located in The Depths, and you can get it fairly easily so long as you at least have the Rush of the Simurgh ability.

Head toward the small rectangular room below the upper Sunken Harbor entrance. Once inside, you can see two golden faces in the upper corners of the room. Jumping up toward them causes the flame given off by the Soma Tree spirit Kalux to set them ablaze, but only for a limited amount of time.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To solve the puzzle, jump up to either golden face and then dash over to the other one. Once both are lit, the chest appears and you can pick up another amulet before heading off toward the ninth and final secret treasure chest puzzle.

How to Solve Sacred Archive Red Block Puzzle

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The final secret treasure chest puzzle in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown in found in the upper section of the Sacred Archive, and should only be attempted after defeating Azhdaha to get the double jump.

Head to the Temple of Knowledge fast travel point, and then make your way through the upper left exit. Continue heading left until you arrive at a wall with nine red block traps laid out in a 3×3 grid and elevated platforms to its sides.

Though it’s not made super clear, the answer to this puzzle is to trigger all of the blocks shown in the image below to match the pattern seen in the Jailer boss fight room. You can make the pattern by dropping down from the upper right platform, moving left as you fall, double jumping once you hit the lowest row, and then dashing out to hit the middle left block trigger.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

This causes the secret treasure chest to appear, and inside you’ll find an Amulet slot upgrade.

How to Finish The Architect Side Quest in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

After you’ve solved every secret treasure chest puzzle in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, you’ll be ready to return to Maryam and complete her side quest.

If you haven’t found her already, head to the bottom right corner of the Night Temple area in the Upper City after you get the Fabric of Time ability. We’ve provided a screenshot to make this location easier to find.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Once you reach this point, use your Fabric of time to grapple to different points leading to a secluded building. Head inside, and you’ll find Maryam next to several floating panels. Each panel is tied to a secret treasure chest puzzle, and only lights up if you’ve successfully solved them.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Maryam then tasks you with solving her last puzzle related to these slabs, and the solution is to shoot them in the order they’re marked on the map with your bow and arrows.

Do so, and after every slab has been shot in order, a door at their center will active. head inside to find Maryam’s memory restored and the quest ompleted.

And with that, you've successfully learned everything there is to know about how to solve every secret treasure chest puzzle in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.