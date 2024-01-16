Can You Beat the Jailer in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown? Answered

The Jailer is one of the more annoying enemies in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, and you aren’t alone in wanting to know if you can beat him for good. Luckily, our guide has all the answers you’re looking for.

How to Beat the Jailer in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To start, we have good news for you: It is possible to beat the Jailer. However, you can only defeat him permanently later on as part of the main story mission.

Before that though, you can incapacitate him for a short period of time. To do so, simply hit him with enough normal attacks to bring him to his knees. Make sure to dodge underneath him whenever he glows purple, and try to stay as close to him as possible unless he’s swinging his pincher claw at you.

After he takes enough damage, he’ll kneel down and phase into a different dimension the same way Ghost enemies and specific platforms do. While he’s in this state, you can move through the area he’s patrolling with relative freedom until he phases back in.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Jailer Boss Guide

Once you get far enough into the main story mission though, you can take things a step further and beat the Jailer permanently.

Shortly after you get the Clairvoyance ability, the Jailer appears and tries to kill you alongside several other enemies. While a bit more difficult due to the smaller enemies mixed in, you can use the same strategy laid out above to bring the Jailer to his knees and cause him to phase into a different dimension. While he’s kneeling though, you can use Clairvoyance to warp into the same dimension as him and deliver a finishing blow.

Rinse and repeat this three times, and the Jailer will be defeated for good.

What Do You Get for Beating the Jailer?

With him gone, you can then wander the Archives freely and without worry of being sent to his prison. Not only that, but you can pass through any doors locked by an eye scanner using the Jailer’s Holy Scholarship Key. This allows you to access certain hidden treasures, and lets you access high security cells which contain powerful enemies.

That’s everything there is to know about how to beat the Jailer temporarily and permanently. For more on the game, take a look at our other guides and articles down below.