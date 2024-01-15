How to Escape Prison in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

If you were unlucky enough to be caught by the Jailer in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, worry not. It’s more than possible to escape from his prison in no time flat, and we’re here to walk you through the process step by step.

How to Escape From Prison Cell in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

To escape from your prison cell in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, you need to carry out some specific steps. All of them can be done with the skills you first enter the Sacred Archives with, so don’t worry about needing some special skill that’s located within the area.

To start, look up toward the upper left corner of your cell. There will be some wooden boards you can break by aiming a melee attack upward or firing off either your arrows or Chakram.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Break the boards, and then jump up through the opening to enter a small room above your cell. Then, look for an opening you can slide through on the right side of the room.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Side under it by pressing R2 on PlayStation or RT on Xbox. This brings you out into the prison area proper. You can then head toward the upper left or right corner of the area, where you’ll find doors with pressure plates in front of them.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Stand on the pressure plate long enough for the gate to raise fully. Run through it before it closes, and you’ll have successfully escaped the prison. You can continue to explore the Sacred Archives freely, and the same method can be used to escape if you’re caught again.

Can You Get Rid of the Jailer? Explained

With that said though, this is more of a solution for a symptom instead of the cause. So long as the Jailer is still around, you won’t be able to explore without the worry of being sent back to your prison cell.

Luckily, it is possible to subdue the Jailer early on in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. Dodge under him as much as possible, and avoid hitting him with finishers to guarantee you can dodge should he try to grab you. After he sustains enough damage, he’ll phase out of your reality to rest and recover, taking him out of play for a short period of time.

He can likewise be defeated permanently later on in the game. After obtaining the Clairvoyance ability via the main story missions, you can defeat him for good via a boss fight using the same basic strategy. Not only that, but you can take his Holy Scholarship Key and use it to move in and out of the prison area with more ease.

Keep this in mind, and try your best to get through the Sacred Archives as quickly as possible to minimize your jail time.

Hopefully this cleared up how to escape the prison in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. For more on the game, check out our other guides down below. They cover everything from how to fast travel to what each of the difficulties available entails.