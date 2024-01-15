All Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Difficulties Explained & How to Change Difficulty

Since Prince of Persia features many challenging puzzles and boss fights, you’ll need to figure out what settings work best for you. So, to help you decide on a mode, we’ll explain all the difficulties of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and how to change it.

What Difficulties Are Available in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

After you decide on the Exploration or Guided game mode in The Lost Crown, you’ll be presented with five difficulties:

Rookie

Warrior

Hero

Immortal

Custom

Custom mode is pretty self-explanatory, where you can tweak almost anything in the settings. However, to get an idea of the rest, we’ll provide you with more of an explainer.

Rookie

If you are new to the Prince of Persia or platformers, in general, then you should definitely pick Rookie. While your health will primarily remain intact, your enemy’s will be slightly lower. Movements will, overall, be more accessible to execute, making it easier to dodge and parry.

Enemy Damage: 0.5

0.5 Enemy Health: 0.5

0.5 Environmental Damage: 0.5

0.5 Parry Difficulty: Easy

Easy Dodge Window: Long

Long Athra Depletion Rate: Off

Warrior

For a more balanced experience, you should lean toward Warrior. Things can still get pretty challenging for you, but not to the point where it makes you want to close the game. It is also considered the standard difficulty of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Enemy Damage: 1.0

1.0 Enemy Health: 1.0

1.0 Environmental Damage: 1.0

1.0 Parry Difficulty: Normal

Normal Dodge Window: Normal

Normal Athra Depletion Rate: Off

Hero

Now it’s time for one of the more difficult modes, Hero, a feature that makes combat feel chaotic and fast-paced. You’ll notice a significant difference between the previous ones regarding the activation of the Athra Depletion Rate. That means you’ll have fewer chances to unlock special abilities during battle, along with the many other setbacks in enemy and environmental damages.

Enemy Damage: 1.5

1.5 Enemy Health: 1.0

1.0 Environmental Damage: 1.5

1.5 Parry Difficulty: Normal

Normal Dodge Window: Normal

Normal Athra Depletion Rate: Fast

Immortal

The Immortal mode showcases the most challenging difficulty in Lost Crown, where everyone and everything will be deadly. Those who make one mistake in their movement or attack will unleash an immediate game over, and no, the Sands of Time won’t be able to help you here. Almost every setting has been placed on the highest difficulty, so you’ll undoubtedly be at the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Enemy Damage: 2.0

2.0 Enemy Health: 1.5

1.5 Environmental Damage: 2.0

2.0 Parry Difficulty: Hard

Hard Dodge Window: Normal

Normal Athra Depletion Rate: Very Fast

How to Change Difficulty in Prince of Persia Lost Crown

If you change your mind during your playthrough, you can alter the difficulty in the System settings. Open the menu and go to ‘Settings’ to select ‘Options’. At this point, you can choose ‘Difficulty’ and alter everything from there.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

This also allows you to tweak Athra Gain and Athra Loss Rate From Damage, but it will automatically change your mode to Custom. However, any adjustments you’ve made won’t be available until your next respawn.

That does it for our guide on all Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown difficulties.