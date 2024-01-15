The Prince of Persia series is back and better than ever with a new Metroidvania game. The map is huge and interconnected, so fast travel is essential if you want to explore efficiently. This guide will take you on a tour of all fast travel locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Fast travel in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown can only be initiated across various fast travel altars. These fast travel altars are identifiable by the time distortion effect blurring the edges of the screen.

When you see shards and rocks stuck in stasis in the air, you know you’re right near a fast travel altar. To activate the altar, attack the ball at the center of the distortion until it coalesces and builds into the altar.

There are 21 fast travel altars in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. All of the locations are listed below and organized by region.

Lower City

Scholars’ Area

The Scholars’ Area in the Lower City is the first fast travel location that gets unlocked. Just walk left of the Wak-Wak Tree in the room below the Archives entrance to find the time stasis rock and attack it to unlock the fast travel altar.

The Haven

This is actually where the very first fast travel altar (Scholars’ Area) takes you. You can attack the locked door to the right to unlock the shortcut to The Haven hub. The Haven is an essential fast travel zone to have since it’s the game’s main hub area.

Sacred Archives

Sacred Archives

Head west from the Sacred Archives entrance until you reach the flipping staircases. You’ll see golden leaves from the Wak-Wak Tree above, so follow it up.

To the left, you’ll find the third fast travel spot on top of the rectangular building.

Temple of Knowledge

All the way at the top of the Sacred Archives lies the Temple of Knowledge fast travel altar. The altar is located just to the right of the Wak-Wak Tree.

The Depths

Scrapper’s Hideout

A major story moment sends Sargon pummeling down to the Depths area. Interestingly enough, you can come here earlier in the game from the Lower City.

Head near the lift and the fast travel statue is right below the Scrapper vendor. Use Shadow of the Simurgh power to hit the switch and swap to your shadow to enter the eastern door.

Catacombs

After befriending your lantern buddy at the second Depths Wak-Wak Tree, keep journeying east for the next fast travel spot.

Head up past the hideous door mouth creatures and then to the west following the golden wind. Slide through this hole to get to the Catacombs fast travel altar.

The Shallows

To the left of the Lower City lift is another entrance to the Depths. This entrance leads to a bunch of collectibles and another fast travel altar. Head up and follow the golden wind to the Wak-Wak Tree.

The fast travel altar is to the right of the Wak-Wak Tree.

Sunken Harbor

Pirate Village

The Pirate Village fast travel Altar is right in the middle of the Sunken Harbor zone. It’s just right of the Wak-Wak Tree up the cliff face.

Landmines

Located in the northernmost section of the Sunken Harbor. You cannot get here from the top Lower City access point because of a blocked door. The only way to reach the Landmines is by traversing the greater part of the Sunken Harbor from below. Follow the golden wind to the left of the spike ceilings to find this fast travel altar.

Soma Tree

Soma Tree

You’ll emerge to the east of the Soma Tree after climbing up from the Sunken Harbor. The Soma Tree fast travel statue is just to the left of the rotting Soma Tree itself.

Brambles Tower

This one is nestled all the way in the northeast part of the Soma Tree zone. This statue is just to the right of the Wak-Wak Tree.

Forest Ruins

The Forest Ruins statue actually leads to a shortcut back to the Hyrcanian Forest.

You might notice this room from earlier in the game, and now you can open the way to the Soma Tree through this little section. To get to the statue, just use your Chakram to spin the gate opening wheel and it’s on the left.

Pit of Eternal Sands

Sealed Lair Statue

This fast travel statue is located right above the thing that is imprisoned below the sands in the Darkest of Souls quest. It’s located just east of Kaya and the Wak-Wak Tree near the sand platform.

Sentinel’s Road

Right after defeating the boss of the Darkest of Souls quest, your path will lead upwards. Some golden wind will guide you left right to the Sentinel’s Road fast travel statue.

Raging Sea

The Holds

Another self-expanatory one, the Holds fast travel statue is to the right above Kaname and the Wak-Wak Tree in the Raging Sea area.

The Galleon

The eastern edge of the map is home to the Gallean fast travel statue. This is at the end of the Raging Sea.

Upper City

Day Temple

In the center of the Upper City zone, there’s a building with a fast travel altar on top of it. Climb the building and activate the altar on top.

Hanging Gardens

The upper left fast travel statue is situated in one of the most beautiful areas in the game: the Hanging Gardens. It’s situated to the right of the Wak-Wak Tree.

The Clockwork

This fast travel location is right above the multi-room clock puzzle in the Upper City East area.

Royal Corridors

This one is right before the final boss of the main story. It’s a linear run up these staircases and is left of the Wak-Wak Tree.

Tower of Silence

Tomb Entrance

This one is all the way north in the freezing wastes of the Tower of Silence zone. It’s situated above the Wak-Wak Tree. Use Fabric of Time to grapple up the vertical corridor.

The fast travel altar is up another grapple point, so just use Fabric of Time upwards again.

Those are all the fast travel altars in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.