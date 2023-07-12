All Plate Carrier Types in Warzone 2 & DMZ Explained: Tempered, Medic, Comms & Stealth

Warzone 2 and DMZ require players to use both offensive and defensive strategies while simultaneously tackling team-based maneuvers or solo operations. That’s why it’s essential to load up on equipment to reduce the risk of elimination using protective gear. So, if you want to obtain valuable resources in the game, here’s everything you need to know about the plate carrier types in Warzone 2 and DMZ.

What Are the Plate Carrier Types in Warzone 2 & DMZ?

Season 3 introduced four new plate carriers that players can equip, with a special perk attached to each item. Initially, the equipment was only tied to DMZ, but now it has branched off into all Warzone 2 modes with Season 4 Reloaded.

Here is a list of all the vests you can equip in both variations:

3-Plate Tempered Vest (DMZ)

3-Plate Comms Vest

3-Plate Medic Vest

3-Plate Stealth Vest

Those who played the original Warzone may remember the Tempered type, offering two robust armor plates instead of three standard versions. Next, the Comms Vest prolongs the duration of all UAV types, including Killstreaks, UAV Towers, and dropped AI enemy radios. Other bonuses you can expect are an upgrade to Advanced UAV performance and an auditory alert that sounds off when an opponent Operator is nearby.

Medic vests provide quicker revives when using kits; perfect for players who enjoy being the healer. The Stealth type also allows you to be invisible on enemy radars, similar to the Ghost perk. Until recently, this vest received a significant buff in Season 4, getting rid of marked positions from enemy Operators and reducing the benefits of a Comms Vest.

How to Get Vests in DMZ

Players can get plate carriers in DMZ through the following methods:

Bartering recipes

Defeating high-leveled bosses

Exploring the Koschei Complex

Bartering is one of the best techniques to use for this endeavor, as you collect various ingredients for crafting. However, players must advance further in their Reputation level and complete a corresponding objective to unlock specific recipes.

If you aren’t sure what items to grab, here are the current recipes:

Plate Carrier Recipe Ingredients 3-Plate Tempered Vest Classified Documents, Sensitive Documents, and two Documents 3-Plate Comms Vest (Al Mazrah & Vondel) Encrypted Hard Drive, two Batteries, and Soothing Hand Cream 3-Plate Comms Vest (Ashika) Three Bandages, Liquor, and Watch 3-Plate Medic Vest Three Bandages, Liquor, and Watch 3-Plate Stealth Vest (Vondel) Two Electrical Components, Comic Book, and Game Console 3-Plate Stealth Vest (Al Mazrah) Encrypted USB Stick, Comic Book, and Game Consoles

As you can see, recipes will change depending on your location, so keep that in mind when searching for items. You can locate any of these materials around the map by looting various areas, such as offices, medical boxes, and shelves. Then, players can head over to the Buy Station to begin the bartering process.

Other than crafting, you can defeat one of the many bosses, who typically drop a special vest after an elimination. Those who want to try out this route instead can find and eliminate the following enemies:

Tempered Vest : Pyro Commander (Al Mazrah)

: Comms Vest : The Bombmaker (Ashika Island)

: Medic Vest:The Chemist (Al Mazrah)

Lastly, the Koschei Complex features a ton of valuable items, like the plate carriers, so you can look around this formidable base to collect a bunch of vests.

How to Get Vests in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 players can acquire plate carriers from fallen enemy players and crate drops. More specifically, the Cash Drop event will spawn boxed valuables, including $10,000 in cash and a randomized set of Armor Plate Carriers.

You may be able to get the vests by other means, but for now, this is the best approach to acquiring them.

