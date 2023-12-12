All Phasmophobia Mysterious Part Locations in 2023 Holiday Event

Like most celebrations, Phasmophobia’s Holiday Event 2023 welcomes all players for a chance to get exclusive festive rewards. So, if you are ready to take on this horrifically jolly journey, here are all the Mysterious Part locations.

Where to Find Mysterious Parts in Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2023

To give yourself an easier time, I recommend starting out with the Friendly Ghost difficulty in Phasmophobia’s custom settings. That way, players can roam around the map freely without a paranormal being breathing down their neck. Keep in mind that you will need to find all the Mysterious Parts first if you want to continue on with the Dancing Snowmen quest.

The Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2023 also doesn’t require a certain level, as it is accessible for both beginners and longtime players. Once it’s time to kick things off, head into the Sunny Meadows map (marked with an icon) to find three Mysterious Parts.

You can start looking for the following locations on the map:

First Floor

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Basement

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Since it can be tricky to navigate through, we’ll break down each of them.

Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2023 Mysterious Part Location – Courtyard

After you open the two main doorways to enter the building, you’ll come across the Sunny Meadows Mental Institution map.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

You must take a right and go through the door in front of you (not the one with the candles.) At this point, players can take a left down the hallway.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Continue looking for a door on the left side to take you to the courtyard.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Take a right at the entryway to spot a snowman pointing to a Mysterious Part on a bench.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2023 Mysterious Part Location – Basement

To give you a better starting point, you can go back to the area with the Sunny Meadows Mental Institution map. Now, players must go to the right side again to go through the door, but this time, you’ll continue heading forward. Go through the doorway in front of you to search for the basement entrance.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

The main entryway will be the seventh door (gray-colored) on the left side. You’ll need to go down a flight of stairs after you go through it.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

At the bottom level, you can start walking forward in the basement’s main hallway. You should encounter a snowman who will be pointing in a specific direction. Follow its guide to look for a door with a blood-stained mark.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

You must pick up another Mysterious Part in the bathtub filled with presents.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2023 Mysterious Part Location – Bathroom

You’ll once again need to return to the room with the Sunny Meadows Mental Institution map and then take a left. While on this pathway, you must open two doorways. Players must then go past three bookshelf barriers until they reach a bathroom on the right side (it will appear after the last one.)

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Once inside, pick up the Mysterious Part from the snowman.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Once you collect all three Mysterious Parts, you can leave your session to locate the Dancing Snowmen. A new weapon will be ready for you when you load into the next area, found on the table in the van.

That covers everything you need to know about all the Mysterious Part locations in Phasmophobia’s Holiday Event 2023. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our comparison between Lethal Company and Phasmophobia.