How to Complete Deja Vu Challenge in Phasmophobia

If you’ve been playing Phasmophobia for some time now, there is a challenge out there that will surely make you all nostalgic, as the name of the challenge suggests. Here is how to complete the Deja Vu Challenge in Phasmophobia.

Deja Vu Challenge Phasmophobia Walkthrough

In the Deja Vu Challenge in Phasmophobia, you’re tasked with finding Ghosts in the Tanglewood map. More precisely, you need to look in the house on 6 Tanglewood Drive. You have to correctly identify the ghost type three times.

Image Source: Map Genie via Twinfinite

To complete the Deja Vu Challenge, you need to locate the Ghost Room as quickly as possible. The best way to do that is to use the Thermometer. The second you pick the Thermometer up, the temperature in the Ghost Room will drop rapidly. It will stay unchanged in the other rooms. Of course, before reaching for the Thermometer, don’t forget to first turn on the fuse box.

You will usually find the fuse box either on the right side of the garage or in the basement, straight ahead of the place where you enter it. You can also locate ghosts with your Sound and Motion Sensors. That can prove to be tricky, since you can’t sprint in this challenge. Plus, the movement in general is slow.

Something that will make all old-school Phasmophobia players nostalgic is the fact that you’ll have to complete the challenge with the equipment provided by the game itself. So if you’re a new player of Phasmophobia, maybe this challenge isn’t that interesting. If you’re experienced in this game, then we guarantee you’ll get nostalgic.

Phasmophobia Deju Vu Challenge Rewards

The Deja Vu Challenge is a weekly challenge with a hefty reward of $5000, plus additional cash and XP. But before you set off to complete this challenge, here are all of the rules you’ll have to follow if you want the contract to be fulfilled properly.

No sprint allowed

The challenge has to be completed on 6 Tanglewood Drive

There is no setup grace period

Ghost speed is reduced

You can access the fuse box, but it’s turned off when you start the challenge

Best Equipment for Phasmophobia Deja Vu Challenge

As for equipment, during the Deja Vu Challenge in Phasmophobia, you’ll be able to use a mixture of Tier I and Tier II equipment.

Tier I equipment : Video Camera, Thermometer, Flashlight, Parabolic Microphone, Tripod, Head Gear, Salt, Motion Sensor, Sound Sensor

: Video Camera, Thermometer, Flashlight, Parabolic Microphone, Tripod, Head Gear, Salt, Motion Sensor, Sound Sensor Tier II equipment: Photo Camera, Incense, Crucifix, Ghost Writing Book, Igniter, Spirit Box, Sanity Medication, EMF Reader

As you can see, there are several ways you can overcome the Deja Vu Challenge in Phasmophobia. Be prepared for an intense search for ghosts, but always remember that there’s a rich reward just waiting for you if you are successful.