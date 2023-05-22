All Omega Strikers Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Odyssey Interactive

Get oodles of free skins and emotes with these codes in Omega Strikers.

It’s always nice to sit back and relax with a game of Omega Strikers, if high-action and strategy is how you like to relieve stress. You’ve got the perfect blend of style, characters, and a unique sport that’s like a futuristic version of soccer. It’s free-to-play, too! So whether you’re new or experience, use these Omega Strikers codes to redeem some in-game rewards.

All Working Omega Strikers Codes

As of May 2023, these codes will net you the following rewards in Omega Strikers:

5UP : 5UP emote

: 5UP emote ASU : ASU eSports Association emote

: ASU eSports Association emote BLAU : Blau emote

: Blau emote BOSTON : Boston College Gaming emote

: Boston College Gaming emote BRUINGG : Bruin Gaming emote

: Bruin Gaming emote CHICO : Chico emote

: Chico emote CMU : CMU emote

: CMU emote CODE : Placeholder2 emote

: Placeholder2 emote COMFY : Lily emote

: Lily emote COOG : COOG emote

: COOG emote DRLUPO : DrLupo emote

: DrLupo emote DUCKY : Ducky emote

: Ducky emote DUSSELDORF : Dusseldorf emote

: Dusseldorf emote DYRUS : Dyrus emote

: Dyrus emote ENVIOSITY : Enviosity emote

: Enviosity emote ESPORTSFS : eSports Club at Florida State emote

: eSports Club at Florida State emote ETSU : ETSU emote

: ETSU emote FANSHAWE : FANSHAWE emote

: FANSHAWE emote FGCU : FGCU emote

: FGCU emote GARDENSTATE : Garden State eSports emote

: Garden State eSports emote GCU : GCU eSports emote

: GCU eSports emote GEORGIATECH : GT Esport emote

: GT Esport emote HAFU : Hafu emote

: Hafu emote HAMBURGER : Hamburger emote

: Hamburger emote HARRISBURG : Harrisburg University of Science and Technology emote

: Harrisburg University of Science and Technology emote HNORTHERN : Ohio Northern University eSports emote

: Ohio Northern University eSports emote IEN : IEN emote

: IEN emote IHSEA : IHSEA eSports emote

: IHSEA eSports emote ILLINI : Illini eSports emote

: Illini eSports emote INDIANA : INDIANA emote

: INDIANA emote KEAN : Kean University emote

: Kean University emote KING : King emote

: King emote LESLERS : Fuslie emote

: Fuslie emote LIBERTY : Liberty eSports emote

: Liberty eSports emote LilyVS : Sweet Bee Juno skin

: Sweet Bee Juno skin MOIST : Moist emote

: Moist emote MoistVS : Moist Asher skin

: Moist Asher skin MSSTATE : Mississippi State University eSports emote

: Mississippi State University eSports emote NECRIT : Placeholder emote

: Placeholder emote NEMU : Nemu emote

: Nemu emote NINER : NINER emote

: NINER emote NVCC : Northern Virginia Community College emote

: Northern Virginia Community College emote NWCIOWA : Northwestern College emote

: Northwestern College emote OHIOSTATE : Ohio State University emote

: Ohio State University emote OKWESLEYAN : Oklahoma Wesleyan University emote

: Oklahoma Wesleyan University emote PURDUE : Redeem for Purdue University Gamers Group emote

: Redeem for Purdue University Gamers Group emote RAKIN : Rakin emote

: Rakin emote RakinVS : Artilheira Juliette skin

: Artilheira Juliette skin RAYDITZ : Rayditz emote

: Rayditz emote RUTGERS : Rutgers eSports emote

: Rutgers eSports emote RWU : Roger Williams University emote

: Roger Williams University emote SHERIDAN : Sheridan eSports emote

: Sheridan eSports emote SLIPPERYROCK : Slippery Rock eSports emote

: Slippery Rock eSports emote SPARTANS : Spartans emote

: Spartans emote STCLAIR : Saint Clair University eSports emote

: Saint Clair University eSports emote STLOUIS : Saint Louis University eSports emote

: Saint Louis University eSports emote SYKKUNO : Sykkuno emote

: Sykkuno emote TACO : IKeepItTaco emote

: IKeepItTaco emote TEMPLE : Temple eSports emote

: Temple eSports emote TNTECH : TNTECH emote

: TNTECH emote TORI : Tori emote

: Tori emote TRITON : TRITON emote

: TRITON emote TUONTO : Tuonto emote

: Tuonto emote TXST : TXST eSports emote

: TXST eSports emote UBC : UBC emote

: UBC emote UCF : UCF eSports emote

: UCF eSports emote UCSB : UCSB emote

: UCSB emote UNCCH : UNC Chapel Hill eSports emote

: UNC Chapel Hill eSports emote UOTTAWA : uOttawa eSports emote

: uOttawa eSports emote UWRF : UWRF eSports emote

: UWRF eSports emote UWSTOUT : UW Stout eSports emote

: UW Stout eSports emote VIENNA : Vienna emote

: Vienna emote WATERLOO : Waterloo Warriors emote

: Waterloo Warriors emote WICHITA : WICHITA emote

: WICHITA emote WILDCATS : Wildcats emote

: Wildcats emote WINTHROP: Winthrop University emote

You’ll definitely want to take advantage of the free skins. Who doesn’t love styling their favorite goalkeepers and forwards with a snazzy new cosmetic?

All Expired Codes in Omega Strikers

Sadly, you won’t be able to redeem these codes anymore:

ONIGRI: Onigri emote

How to Redeem Omega Strikers Codes

With the codes available, redeeming them in-game is fairly straightforward, but there’s a catch. Here’s how it works in Omega Strikers:

Before you get started, complete the first couple missions, up until the in-game store is unlocked. You only have to play a few to get acquitted with the Omega Strikers Open the in-game store. Select Coupon, in the lower-right corner. In the text box, type in or copy and paste one of the active codes and select Submit. Codes are case-sensitive.

Now that you have all the Omega Strikers codes at your disposal, it’s best to redeem them as soon as you get the chance. It’s not everyday that a free-to-play game gives away free goodies! For more related content, check out other guides using the links below.

