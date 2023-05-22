All Omega Strikers Codes (May 2023)
Get oodles of free skins and emotes with these codes in Omega Strikers.
It’s always nice to sit back and relax with a game of Omega Strikers, if high-action and strategy is how you like to relieve stress. You’ve got the perfect blend of style, characters, and a unique sport that’s like a futuristic version of soccer. It’s free-to-play, too! So whether you’re new or experience, use these Omega Strikers codes to redeem some in-game rewards.
All Working Omega Strikers Codes
As of May 2023, these codes will net you the following rewards in Omega Strikers:
- 5UP: 5UP emote
- ASU: ASU eSports Association emote
- BLAU: Blau emote
- BOSTON: Boston College Gaming emote
- BRUINGG: Bruin Gaming emote
- CHICO: Chico emote
- CMU: CMU emote
- CODE: Placeholder2 emote
- COMFY: Lily emote
- COOG: COOG emote
- DRLUPO: DrLupo emote
- DUCKY: Ducky emote
- DUSSELDORF: Dusseldorf emote
- DYRUS: Dyrus emote
- ENVIOSITY: Enviosity emote
- ESPORTSFS: eSports Club at Florida State emote
- ETSU: ETSU emote
- FANSHAWE: FANSHAWE emote
- FGCU: FGCU emote
- GARDENSTATE: Garden State eSports emote
- GCU: GCU eSports emote
- GEORGIATECH: GT Esport emote
- HAFU: Hafu emote
- HAMBURGER: Hamburger emote
- HARRISBURG: Harrisburg University of Science and Technology emote
- HNORTHERN: Ohio Northern University eSports emote
- IEN: IEN emote
- IHSEA: IHSEA eSports emote
- ILLINI: Illini eSports emote
- INDIANA: INDIANA emote
- KEAN: Kean University emote
- KING: King emote
- LESLERS: Fuslie emote
- LIBERTY: Liberty eSports emote
- LilyVS: Sweet Bee Juno skin
- MOIST: Moist emote
- MoistVS: Moist Asher skin
- MSSTATE: Mississippi State University eSports emote
- NECRIT: Placeholder emote
- NEMU: Nemu emote
- NINER : NINER emote
- NVCC: Northern Virginia Community College emote
- NWCIOWA: Northwestern College emote
- OHIOSTATE: Ohio State University emote
- OKWESLEYAN: Oklahoma Wesleyan University emote
- PURDUE: Redeem for Purdue University Gamers Group emote
- RAKIN: Rakin emote
- RakinVS: Artilheira Juliette skin
- RAYDITZ: Rayditz emote
- RUTGERS: Rutgers eSports emote
- RWU: Roger Williams University emote
- SHERIDAN: Sheridan eSports emote
- SLIPPERYROCK: Slippery Rock eSports emote
- SPARTANS: Spartans emote
- STCLAIR: Saint Clair University eSports emote
- STLOUIS: Saint Louis University eSports emote
- SYKKUNO: Sykkuno emote
- TACO: IKeepItTaco emote
- TEMPLE: Temple eSports emote
- TNTECH: TNTECH emote
- TORI: Tori emote
- TRITON: TRITON emote
- TUONTO: Tuonto emote
- TXST: TXST eSports emote
- UBC: UBC emote
- UCF: UCF eSports emote
- UCSB: UCSB emote
- UNCCH: UNC Chapel Hill eSports emote
- UOTTAWA: uOttawa eSports emote
- UWRF: UWRF eSports emote
- UWSTOUT: UW Stout eSports emote
- VIENNA: Vienna emote
- WATERLOO: Waterloo Warriors emote
- WICHITA: WICHITA emote
- WILDCATS: Wildcats emote
- WINTHROP: Winthrop University emote
You’ll definitely want to take advantage of the free skins. Who doesn’t love styling their favorite goalkeepers and forwards with a snazzy new cosmetic?
All Expired Codes in Omega Strikers
Sadly, you won’t be able to redeem these codes anymore:
- ONIGRI: Onigri emote
How to Redeem Omega Strikers Codes
With the codes available, redeeming them in-game is fairly straightforward, but there’s a catch. Here’s how it works in Omega Strikers:
- Before you get started, complete the first couple missions, up until the in-game store is unlocked. You only have to play a few to get acquitted with the Omega Strikers
- Open the in-game store.
- Select Coupon, in the lower-right corner.
- In the text box, type in or copy and paste one of the active codes and select Submit. Codes are case-sensitive.
Now that you have all the Omega Strikers codes at your disposal, it’s best to redeem them as soon as you get the chance. It’s not everyday that a free-to-play game gives away free goodies! For more related content, check out other guides using the links below.