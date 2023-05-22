Connect with us

All Omega Strikers Codes (May 2023)

all working codes in omega strikers
Image Source: Odyssey Interactive
Codes

All Omega Strikers Codes (May 2023)

Get oodles of free skins and emotes with these codes in Omega Strikers.
Published on

It’s always nice to sit back and relax with a game of Omega Strikers, if high-action and strategy is how you like to relieve stress. You’ve got the perfect blend of style, characters, and a unique sport that’s like a futuristic version of soccer. It’s free-to-play, too! So whether you’re new or experience, use these Omega Strikers codes to redeem some in-game rewards.

All Working Omega Strikers Codes

As of May 2023, these codes will net you the following rewards in Omega Strikers:

  • 5UP: 5UP emote
  • ASU: ASU eSports Association emote
  • BLAU: Blau emote
  • BOSTON: Boston College Gaming emote
  • BRUINGG: Bruin Gaming emote
  • CHICO:  Chico emote
  • CMU: CMU emote
  • CODE: Placeholder2 emote
  • COMFY: Lily emote
  • COOG: COOG emote
  • DRLUPO: DrLupo emote
  • DUCKY: Ducky emote
  • DUSSELDORF: Dusseldorf emote
  • DYRUS: Dyrus emote
  • ENVIOSITY: Enviosity emote
  • ESPORTSFS: eSports Club at Florida State emote
  • ETSU: ETSU emote
  • FANSHAWE: FANSHAWE emote
  • FGCU: FGCU emote
  • GARDENSTATE: Garden State eSports emote
  • GCU: GCU eSports emote
  • GEORGIATECH: GT Esport emote
  • HAFU: Hafu emote
  • HAMBURGER: Hamburger emote
  • HARRISBURG: Harrisburg University of Science and Technology emote
  • HNORTHERN: Ohio Northern University eSports emote
  • IEN: IEN emote
  • IHSEA: IHSEA eSports emote
  • ILLINI: Illini eSports emote
  • INDIANA: INDIANA emote
  • KEAN: Kean University emote
  • KING: King emote
  • LESLERS: Fuslie emote
  • LIBERTY: Liberty eSports emote
  • LilyVS: Sweet Bee Juno skin
  • MOIST: Moist emote
  • MoistVS: Moist Asher skin
  • MSSTATE: Mississippi State University eSports emote
  • NECRIT: Placeholder emote
  • NEMU: Nemu emote
  • NINER : NINER emote
  • NVCC: Northern Virginia Community College emote
  • NWCIOWA: Northwestern College emote
  • OHIOSTATE: Ohio State University emote
  • OKWESLEYAN: Oklahoma Wesleyan University emote
  • PURDUE: Redeem for Purdue University Gamers Group emote
  • RAKIN: Rakin emote
  • RakinVS: Artilheira Juliette skin
  • RAYDITZ: Rayditz emote
  • RUTGERS: Rutgers eSports emote
  • RWU: Roger Williams University emote
  • SHERIDAN: Sheridan eSports emote
  • SLIPPERYROCK: Slippery Rock eSports emote
  • SPARTANS: Spartans emote
  • STCLAIR: Saint Clair University eSports emote
  • STLOUIS: Saint Louis University eSports emote
  • SYKKUNO: Sykkuno emote
  • TACO: IKeepItTaco emote
  • TEMPLE: Temple eSports emote
  • TNTECH: TNTECH emote
  • TORI: Tori emote
  • TRITON: TRITON emote
  • TUONTO: Tuonto emote
  • TXST: TXST eSports emote
  • UBC: UBC emote
  • UCF: UCF eSports emote
  • UCSB: UCSB emote
  • UNCCH: UNC Chapel Hill eSports emote
  • UOTTAWA: uOttawa eSports emote
  • UWRF: UWRF eSports emote
  • UWSTOUT: UW Stout eSports emote
  • VIENNA: Vienna emote
  • WATERLOO: Waterloo Warriors emote
  • WICHITA: WICHITA emote
  • WILDCATS: Wildcats emote
  • WINTHROP: Winthrop University emote

You’ll definitely want to take advantage of the free skins. Who doesn’t love styling their favorite goalkeepers and forwards with a snazzy new cosmetic?

All Expired Codes in Omega Strikers

Sadly, you won’t be able to redeem these codes anymore:

  • ONIGRI: Onigri emote

How to Redeem Omega Strikers Codes

With the codes available, redeeming them in-game is fairly straightforward, but there’s a catch. Here’s how it works in Omega Strikers:

  1. Before you get started, complete the first couple missions, up until the in-game store is unlocked. You only have to play a few to get acquitted with the Omega Strikers
  2. Open the in-game store.
  3. Select Coupon, in the lower-right corner.
  4. In the text box, type in or copy and paste one of the active codes and select Submit. Codes are case-sensitive.

Now that you have all the Omega Strikers codes at your disposal, it’s best to redeem them as soon as you get the chance. It’s not everyday that a free-to-play game gives away free goodies! For more related content, check out other guides using the links below.

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers

Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story.

More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
To Top