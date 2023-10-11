All New Night Time Fish Species in Dave the Diver October Update

Dave the Diver’s night fishing activities just got a whole lot better with the October update, offering more variety during this period. This expansion is all thanks to the fans and, of course, MINTROCKET, as many players have expressed their wishes for additional dark-based critter types. So, if you want to know what to expect for this patch, here are all the new nighttime fish species in Dave the Diver.

You can anticipate the following new nighttime fish species with Dave the Diver’s October update:

Clearfin Lionfish

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

One of the first night fishes you’ll spot is the Clearfin Lionfish at the 0-50m sea level. It will prove just as annoying as a regular lionfish as it continuously tries to hunt you down. It may be fairly hard to spot with its small shape, but you’ll most likely notice them while they quickly charge at you.

Longspine Squirrelfish

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

The Longspind Squirrelfish features the same depth level as the Clearfin Lionfish, with 0-50m. It typically travels in groups, so you must keep your distance from this fish and then launch the attack to keep Dave from harm.

Longspine Porcupinefish

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

When you spot the Longspine Porcupinefish at the 0-50m sea level, you’ll need to wait until it deflates, like a puffer fish. Then, players can unleash a strike while it’s dormant, giving you brand new materials for the restaurant and other build recipes.

Blackfin Barracuda

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Further down the sea level, you can find the Blackfin Barracuda at 50-130m. They will try to attack you by swinging their head, which will play out the same as the Thresher Shark. Fortunately, this shark has been de-buffed with Update 2; therefore, the Blackfin won’t prove as troublesome.

Spear Squid

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

The Spear Squid will strike at you as if it is launching an actual spear. Players will discover this type at the 50-130m sea level, forcing you to go more toward the darkness.

All of these fishes can be found in the new Nocturnal section of the Marinca app. You can also utilize them for the restaurant, such as the Spear Squid Sushi and the Seasoned Long-spine Porcupinefish Skin. Players may be able to find additional meal ideas from the Wandering Merchant, who can provide you with rare ingredients and secret recipes.

Now that you know all about the new night fishes in Dave the Diver’s October update, you can acquire them to complete your collection. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below, including our picks for the best staff.