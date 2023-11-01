All Mall Tycoon Codes in Roblox (November 2023)

Updated November 1, 2023
We strolled through the mall, looking for new codes!
Everyone likes going to the mall, but what could be even better than visiting one? Why owning one, of course! Yes, Mall Tycoon makes all your shopping centre dreams come true. Not only do you get to build and design up to 12 floors of your very own shopping complex, but you’ll need to manage it effectively as well. If you’re here, chances are you’re pondering a specific question: What are all the Mall Tycoon codes in Roblox right now? Well, you’re in the right place. Let’s get started, shall we?
All Working Mall Tycoon Codes in Roblox
Here’s a list of all the working codes that you can redeem in Mall Tycoon at the moment to nab you some free goodies:
Checked for new codes and tested existing ones on 14 Feb.
No new codes available
- grandmasfavouritefriend – Legendary store
- legendary – Legendary store
All Expired Mall Tycoon Codes in Roblox
At the moment, there are no expired codes in Mall Tycoon.
How to Redeem Codes in Mall Tycoon
Redeeming codes in Mall Tycoon couldn’t be simpler. Simply follow these steps:
- Boot up Mall Tycoon in Roblox.
- On the left-hand side, click on ‘Profile’.
- Tap on the ‘Codes’ button.
- In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list above.
- Hit ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!
So, that about wraps things up. We hope this helped to answer your question: What are all the Mall Tycoon codes in Roblox right now? For more, here’s a guide explaining why Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends. Plus, here’s some more Roblox codes guides to net you even more free stuff for Project New World, and Edward the Man-Eating Train.