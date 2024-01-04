Roblox Vesteria Codes (January 2024)

Vesteria is a Roblox MMORPG game where you can become a warrior and a farmer. Before starting your new life in this fantasy world, you can check out this handy guide to find out all the valid codes you can use.

All Vesteria Codes List

The Vesteria Team has released several codes that can grant various resources, but beware because there are some codes that will instantly kill you. Here are the lists of all working and expired codes in Vesteria.

Vesteria Codes (Working)

LocalCode – Redeem to get 5 Red Apples (reach level 10)

– Redeem to get 5 Red Apples (reach level 10) Winter2023 – Redeem to get 10 Cookie Tokens (reach level 15)

– Redeem to get 10 Cookie Tokens (reach level 15) ImHappy – Redeem to get 1 Bronze

– Redeem to get 1 Bronze StatReset – Redeem to reset your stats

– Redeem to reset your stats RealFreeStuff – Redeem to get Instant Death

– Redeem to get Instant Death Gullible – Redeem to get Instant Death

Vesteria Codes (Expired)

TestCode – This code is invalid

– This code is invalid NewYear2024 – This code is invalid

How to Redeem Codes in Vesteria

Launch Vesteria in the Roblox app. Create your first character and pick your class. Press the U button on your keyboard or click the Ethyr Shop button on the left side of the screen. Copy and paste one of the valid Vesteria codes into the text box. Press the close angle bracket (>) button to claim your rewards.

How Can You Get More Vesteria Codes?

You can join the Vesteria Team Roblox Group and their Discord server if you want to get the newest Vesteria codes from the developer. They are also available on Guilded and X, where you can keep up with the latest updates.

Why Are My Vesteria Codes Not Working?

The code you input may contain a typo and thus make it invalid. You can avoid this issue by copying and pasting the code directly from our list. The code may also expire, and you can inform us about it in the comment section if you encounter this problem.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Vesteria

Besides redeeming codes, the best way to get free rewards is to complete quests, which can grant you bonus rewards. You can also join the competitions on the official Discord server and obtain codes and unique items.

What Is Vesteria?

Vesteria is a massive community-driven open-world Roblox MMORPG. It features several classes, numerous bosses, interesting dungeons, and regular events. Besides leveling up, you can also hang out and team up with other players.

