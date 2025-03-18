All Kuji Kiri locations in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

One of the first few quests in Assassin’s Creed Shadows requires you to find all Kuji Kiri locations so you can go through Naoe’s memories and understand her history. These Kuji Kiri are spread across the game’s first region as meditation spots where you unlock self-contained flashbacks. Here are all AC Shadows Kuji Kiri locations.

Kuji Kiri Minigame Explained

The Kuji Kiri pedestals can be found by exploring the map and searching for the orange bell icons. Once you find a Kuji Kiri meditation spot, you must interact with the pedestal to sit down and meditate on it.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

You’ll then get a wheel with four button prompts you must press in time with the rhythm of the music. The Kuji Kiri rhythm prompts and the buttons will slowly disappear as you get close to completing it, so make sure you keep track of the required buttons. You’ll know you’re close to completion as the colors fade into a black-and-white painting. Luckily, the game is pretty lax about the timing as long as you press the right buttons, so feel free to spam them in order.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

All Kuji Kiri Locations

Once you unlock the open world of Assassin’s Creed Shadows you get a quest called Traditions where you must complete four Kuji Kiri around the map. These are meditation spots where Naoe can recall her memories and complete self-contained flashback quests for some rewards.

Kuji Kiri #1

The first Kuji Kiri can be found near the starting location at the Eboshigata Hachiman Shrine in the Kawachi Heights region of Izumi Settsu. Once you leave the starting temple and make your way down the mountain, take the first path that appears on your left upwards towards the mountains. You’ll find the Kuji Kiri pedestal facing the mountains on the right side of this path outside the Shrine. If this is your first Kuji Kiri, you’ll get a memory of Naoe practicing with her father and helping the village deal with some poachers.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Kuji Kiri #2

The second Kuji Kiri location can be found on the right side of Tomiko’s Homestead in the Lost Hills of Izumi Settsu. You’ll head here as part of the main quest when you unlock your Hideout. Head to the right towards the waterfall and you’ll see the orange bell icon for the Kuji Kiri location. If this is your second Kuji Kiri, you will get a memory of Naoe helping the Igans in the first battle against Oda Nobunaga’s son and facing one of his warriors in a boss fight.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Kuji Kiri #3

The third Kuji Kiri location is found in the central region of Izumi Settsu near the Katano Foothills. It’s located in an unassuming spot near a shrine. If this is your third Kuji Kiri you will get a flashback of Naoe infiltrating an Igan tower that has been taken over by Nobunaga’s men.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Kuji Kiri #4

The final Kuji Kiri location is on the eastern side of Izumi Settsu at Kawachi Heights. You’ll have to take a detour through the mountains to reach it. Set a marker for the location on the map below and use the auto-tracking feature. You’ll have to wind through a valley and head uphill to the Kuji Kiri location. To orient yourself better, aim for the Viewpoint near the location. This final Kuji Kiri shows Naoe being sworn into the Igan Ikki, and another infiltration mission ending with the events from the very start of the game.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Kuji Kiri Rewards

Completing the four Kuji Kiris in the Izumi Settsu region will complete the Traditions quest. You’ll get an additional 1000 XP and the Garden Pond flora. Each Kuji Kiri gives you one point of Knowledge and 500 XP to help you level up quickly.

After completing these initial four Kuji Kiris, you can still find more around the rest of the map, but they don’t trigger flashbacks. Completing these additional Kuji Kiris rewards you with more knowledge points.

That’s all you need to know about all Kuji Kiri locations in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. For more guides also learn how to loot castles and how to pet the dog in the Thrown to the Dogs quest.

