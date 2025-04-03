All Floof Bundles in South of Midnight

Floofs are the upgrade currency in South of Midnight and are essential for defeating Haints and making your way to the end of the story. This South of Midnight Floof Bundles locations guide will run you through where to find them all, so you can get all the upgrades you want.

Spoiler warning: While we keep the descriptions as free from spoilers as possible, due to the fact we’re discussing locations you’ll visit as you progress through South of Midnight, there are some potential spoilers ahead. You have been warned!

All Floof Bundle Locations

You start collecting Floof Bundles in Chapter 2, and can get between five and 20 Floofs per bundle. Each one recorded here can be found in order as you progress. Replay each chapter to gather any missed Floofs.

Chapter 2 Floof Bundles

To the right as you leave the cave. Behind the second house on the left. Inside the last house on the right. After learning how to weave, go behind the houses on the right and on a ledge. After defeating the Haints, go right. After learning Strand Push, get over the shed. It’s on the left, through a breakable gate. After defeating the Haints outside the barn, it’s to the right. Behind the cart on the tracks.

Chapter 3 Floof Bundles

Follow the fox to the right among thorns. Go to where there is a peach and a box. It’s on a tree branch. At the waterside, jump over to the tree stump. Behind the first shack down by the water near the Bottle Tree. Veer left to find another in the water. Past a bunch of thorns behind a shack. Upstairs through another shack, along a branch. Before clearing the stigma, go to the end of a long pier. After defeating the Haints, go to the shack. Weave the stairs and roof. On the fishing shack. Jump onto the tree and go past the thorns. After defeating the Haints, explore the trees around the area to find two nearby. When you learn about wall-sliding, go left and slide along the wall before jumping along tree branches. As you wall-slide and hop along shacks, go left to find it on a tree. See the ghosts escape, then wall-slide to a shack. Go to the left of the shack. Upstairs in the large shack. Two as you climb Benjy.

Chapter 4 Floof Bundles

Before heading forward, go left to the platform, jump, and fly to the ledges on the wall. Travel along to the platform behind. After learning to grapple and then moving to a clearing, head left and grapple, jump, and fly to find a bundle down on the right. Once you have come back to the clearing, move along until you see another path heading left. Grapple along three times. When you go back to the clearing, don’t head left yet; go straight ahead and clear the blockage. After defeating the Haints, but before heading to the church, go left and swing through to a shack. Jump up to the ledge by the shack and travel around to enter the shack from the back.

Chapter 5 Floof Bundles

Crouton can find a small bundle in some rocks when going under the trailer in the flooded area. When you get through the train car and come to a flooded area with a red truck to the right, jump on and run along to find a bundle at the end. After the Haint fight, go left to the red truck first and swing across. After the second Haint fight, climb up the rock face, then veer left. Destroy the mushrooms, jump, and fly across to the trailer roof. On top of the gas station where Beau is sleeping. Use the truck behind to get on the roof. After seeing Beau at the gas station, get to the billboard from the cliff opposite. Weave the box at the abandoned farm to get up the wooden tower. Jump from the wooden tower into the trailer area and explore to the right. Swing to the bank. Inside the abandoned farmhouse, upstairs in the bedroom. After defeating the Haints, go through the barn and use the cart outside. Use Crouton to get inside the barn of dead pigs and go to the right of the barn. As you leave the barn full of dead pigs, there are two objects to weave on your right. Inside Two-Toed Tom, beneath where you swing over to the wound.

Chapter 6 Floof Bundles

After defeating Haints at Bunny’s weekend house, follow the path forking to the right to find one to the right behind a tree and another at the end of the path beyond the thorns. Further along the main path, find a breakable wall to the left. Swing along there. Before heading to the cottage, go right along the path to find a bundle and a Burrow for Crouton. In the front left gardens of the weekend house. After defeating the Haints by the water, leave the area, then veer left. As you leave Bunny’s, find a swing point to the left and follow the path.

Chapter 7 Floof Bundles

After spotting the sawmill ahead, look left to see a climbable wall. To the left before you fight the first set of Haints. After defeating the first Haints, find the climbable wall in the area. Before taking the photo frame from the web, head down the path and find a moveable block to get you to a ledge. After the river, go through the log and turn left. Get past the rushing river using Weaving objects and turn right past thorns and a breakable wall. Inside the Logging Camp, on a roof. Behind a breakable wall inside the Logging Camp area. Around the side of Laurent’s bar. Inside three nearby company houses. After speaking to Catfish, head right around a corner before heading on. Inside the sawmill with the giant blade. Upstairs inside the sawmill. Just before you leave the sawmill to confront Laurent.

Chapter 8 Floof Bundles

Just to the left after the first wind tunnel. To the left, after the second wind tunnel. Before the fourth wind tunnel, drop down just ahead and find the climbable ledges. Go around and climb to the top. Before jumping up the wall ledges to fight the Haints, go right and down. After defeating the Haints with the Overseer, swing up to the ledge. After climbing the wall ledges inside the cavern, drop down before heading around to the left.

Chapter 9 Floof Bundles

As you head towards the voice, follow the path to the left and break the branches. Go upstairs in the Pure Pine factory. Around the corner to the left of the Pure Pine factory. By the river behind the sunflower house. After defeating the Haints behind the red house, there is a bundle in the garden with the vehicle and another on a ledge accessed by the path to the right. On the right of the path to Huggin’ Molly’s place Before entering the cave to find Molly, go right. Inside the cave, after seeing Molly for the second time, break the wall to the right and swing through. Further on, there is another breakable wall and a path of thorns. After jumping over the stream, the path forks. Go right to find another breakable wall and an area to swing through. After swinging twice from the wooden shacks at Molly’s lair, break the wall on the left and beyond some spiky thorns. When you reach the platform with the giant open book, there is one to the right. When you need to light the gas a second time, jump down. As you jump down from the paper birds, grab one before opening the door. Before you move the cart and open the door, head right at the back behind a thorn branch.

Chapter 10 Floof Bundles

To the left of the path after you see the web with the track shoe. After speaking to Catfish, on the left across the wooden log and around the path. Go along the path and then left after Hazel spots her spindles. After getting her spindle back, there is one to the left on a ledge. Go right through a breakable wall and around the tree branch. Go left to the settlement and grab one just before you send Crouton to the bonfire tree. After catching fireflies at the third tree, travel along the tree branch. Find one while playing with Honey.

Chapter 11 Floof Bundles

At the forked path, go right. After seeing the mermaid creature and before heading over the tree branch to the left, head right. When the Haints are defeated on the boat, go upstairs on the right behind a breakable wall. After Crouton clears the knot, go through. When you reach the boat for the second time, go around the path and then to the left before following the trail. Look right after you exit the boat elevator.

Chapter 12 Floof Bundles

After defeating the Haints, move the box on the right to get on the ledge. There are a couple of bundles as you explore the streets. After defeating the Haints by the large building, go around the back. When climbing the clock tower, go left across a Weavable cog on the left.

