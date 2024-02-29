All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Manuscript Locations

Manuscripts are an integral item in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as they allow you to nab some quick SP for your party members. That’s why we’ve constructed this handy guide on how to get every Manuscript in the game so that you can make your party as strong as possible.

Where to Find Every Manuscript in FF7 Rebirth

From what we’ve been able to gather, there are six Manuscripts tied to each character in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. With seven playable party members in the game, that amounts to a total of 42 Manuscripts for you to gather over the course of your experience.

Luckily, this isn’t as much of a scavenger hunt as you might expect. These collectibles can only be obtained in one of four ways: They can be sold as rare items at the Moogle Emporiums scattered around the world; offered in exchange for Gold Saucer Points at the Gold Saucer; given as rewards for completing Quests tied to a given party member; or awarded to you as a prize for completing combat challenges at the Battle Square arena or similar combat arenas.

They appear at a fairly consistent pace too, so you won’t have trouble finding them so long as you’re digging into everything the game has to offer.

To further speed up the process, we’ve listed every Manuscript’s location down below. Bear in mind that these do appear in order of when you can get them, and you can’t obtain the sixth and final manuscript right off the bat. If it doesn’t appear in the location listed — or, better yet, you can’t access the location or challenge yet — consider progressing the main story to open up more of the world and its challenges to you, or completing some unresolved Moogle Intel challenges.

Manuscript Name How to Get Manuscript The Art of Swordplay Vol. I Sold at the Moogle Emporiums for 6 Moogle Medals. The Art of Swordplay Vol. II Offered as a reward for completing the Rendezvous in Costa Del Sol Quest in the Corel region. The Art of Swordplay Vol. III Sold at the Chocobo Square Gold Saucer Point Exchange kiosk for 100 GP. The Art of Swordplay Vol. IV Sold at Moogle Emporiums for 6 Moogle Medals. The Art of Swordplay Vol. V Complete Six Person Bouts: Gourmands Are We at the Battle Square arena. The Art of Swordplay Vol. VI Complete the Lament of the Damned Quest in the Nibel region. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. I Complete the Quest When Words Won’t Do in Junon for Under Junon’s mayor. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. II Sold at the Moogle Emporiums for 6 Moogle Medals. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. III Sold at the Gold Saucer Speed Square Point Exchange kiosk for 100 GP. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. IV Sold at the Moogle Emporiums for 6 Moogle Medals. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. V Complete Six Person Bouts: War of the Mascots at the Battle Square arena at the Gold Saucer. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. VI Complete the Hustle and Grind Quest in Kalm. Way of the Fist Vol. I Sold at the Moogle Emporiums for 6 Moogle Medals. Way of the Fist Vol. II Sold at Battle Arena Gold Saucer Point Exchange kiosk for 100 GP. Way of the Fist Vol. III Complete Prison Tourney: Chicken or the Egg-splosive challenge at the Beast Battleground in the Dustbowl. Way of the Fist Vol. IV Sold at Moogle Emporiums for 6 Moogle Medals. Way of the Fist Vol. V Given as a reward for completing My White Haired Angel Quest in the Nibel Region. Way of the Fist Vol. VI Given to you as a reward for completing the Sand and Circuses Quest in the Corel region. Telluric Scriptures Vol. I Given as a reward for completing the Flowers From the Hill Quest in the Grasslands. Telluric Scriptures Vol. II Sold at the Moogle Emporiums for 6 Moogle Medals. Telluric Scriptures Vol. III Sold at Event Square Golden Saucer Point Exchange kiosk for 100 GP. Telluric Scriptures Vol. IV Sold at the Moogle Emporiums for 6 Moogle Medals. Telluric Scriptures Vol. V Complete Two Person Bout: Disorderly Peacekeepers at the Battle Square arena. Telluric Scriptures Vol. VI Complete the Beneath Still Waters Quest in the Junon Region. Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. I Sold at the Moogle Emporiums for 6 Moogle Medals. Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. II Reward for completing Of Ransoms and Robed Men Quest in Corel. Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. III Sold at Wonderment Square Gold Saucer Point Exchange kiosk for 100 GP. Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. IV Complete Two Person Bout: Ghoulish Delights at the Battle Square arena. Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. V Sold at the Moogle Emporiums for 6 Moogle Medals. Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. VI Reward for completing Bonds of Trust Quest in Cosmo Canyon. Secrets of the Ninja Vol. I Sold at the Moogle Emporiums for 6 Moogle Medals. Secrets of the Ninja Vol. II Sold at Ghost Square Golden Saucer Point Exchange kiosk for 100 GP. Secrets of the Ninja Vol. III Clear the Two Person Bout: Devil-May-Care Desperados challenge at the Battle Arena in the Gold Saucer. Secrets of the Ninja Vol. IV Reward for completing the Teach Me, Great Warrior Quest in Gongaga. Secrets of the Ninja Vol. V Sold at the Moogle Emporiums for 6 Moogle Medals. Secrets of the Ninja Vol. VI Complete the Trouble in Paradise Quest in Costa Del Sol. Fortunes Untold Vol. I Sold at Skywheel Square Gold Saucer Point Exchange Kiosk for 100 GP. Fortunes Untold Vol. II Sold at the Moogle Emporiums for 6 Moogle Medals. Fortunes Untold Vol. III Sold at the Moogle Emporiums for 6 Moogle Medals. Fortunes Untold Vol. IV Reward for completing Challenge at the Corel Beast Brawl in the Dustbowl. Fortunes Untold Vol. V Complete Two Person Bout: Popularity Contest at the Battle Square arena in the Gold Saucer. Fortunes Untold Vol. VI Complete the Woodland Vigil Side Quest in Gongaga.

What Do You Get for Completing All Folios in FF7 Rebirth?

As for what you get after you collect every Manuscript in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it’s fairly substantial.

In addition to getting 12 level-ups worth of SP for every character, you also have the ability to max your characters’ ability grids more quickly. This can make it substantially easier to clear the game’s harder boss fights and challenges, and makes it that much easier to obtain the more difficult trophies tied to them.

That’s all we have on how to get every Manuscript in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more on the game, check out our guides on how to get every Summon and how to complete every Quest.