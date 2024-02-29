When it comes to an RPG, there is usually no running away from conflict, and in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, there will be plenty of imposing foes and challenging bosses that await Cloud and the party.

Recommended Videos

Although grinding can usually get players more well-prepared for the dangers ahead, there is also a need to pick up more powerful techniques. This guide on how to gain SP fast in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will help you to do just that.

What Is SP Used for in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Similar to the first game in the remake trilogy, SP gained can be used in two main ways. The first is to learn new skills and obtain stat boosts from the various weapons that the party members can equip, and the other is to pick up new techniques that can further aid your party in combat. Both enhancements are vital to progression in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is why it is imperative that players accrue as much SP as possible.

Gaining SP Fast in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The main ways of gaining SP in the game are either through levelling up or finding Manuscripts throughout the world. The first method is straightforward, the more battles players engage in and come out on top, the more XP they will gain towards leveling up in the main story. With each level gained, there will be SP rewarded for your efforts.

Image Source: Square Enix

The other way requires players to pick up side quests and complete them, with some awarding Manuscripts that can go towards upgrading your characters. On occasions when Moogle Shops are available, be sure to check out their offerings, as there can be Manuscripts for sale as well. By combining both methods, players can make sure they have more than enough SP to get their characters where they need to be for the battles ahead.

That’s all there is to know about how to gain SP fast in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more assistance about other key areas of the game, be sure to stay on Twinfinite.