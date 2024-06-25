All Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrances Rewards

Shadow of the Erdtree brings plenty of iconic new bosses to Elden Ring, and by extension several new Remembrances for players to obtain. As such, we’ve compiled this guide breaking down what each Remembrance can be turned into so you can plan accordingly.

Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrances: All Remembrance Reward Options

There are a total of ten Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrances for you to gather during your playthrough, and they run a good gamut of build viability. Most are admittedly better suited to Strength and Faith builds, but there’s still something for just about anyone to make use of.

We’ve listed them all down below along with breakdowns of who you get them from, their stat requirements where necessary, and any other notable information you might need.

Remembrance of the Dancing Lion Rewards

The first Remembrance you’re likely to come across is the one dropped by the Dancing Lion, who can be overcome within the theater housed in Belarut.

It can be turned into two potential items. The first is the Enraged Divine beast Amulet. When equipped, it raises the potency of storm-based Ash of war attacks and ssorceries or incantations.

The second is the Ash of War: Divine Beast Frost Stomp. Equippable to any and all melee armaments, it allows you to send out a chargeable shockwave of frost straight toward your opponents, stunning or staggering them while also afflicting them with Frostbite buildup.

Remembrance of the Twin Moon Knight Rewards

Next up is the Remembrance of the Twin Moon Knight, which is nabbed after you defeat Rellana the Twin Moon Knight in Castle Ennis. This one stands out as one of the Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrances with rewards more slanted toward Jack of All Trades builds and Intelligence builds.

Case in point: the first option is Rellana’s Twin Blades. These dual light greatswords can deal fast and effective attacks imbued with wither magic or flame, and boast some exceptionally high damage output potential. The only catch is that you need 13 Strength, 16 Dexterity, 16 Intelligence, and 16 Faith, and you’ll need to dump points into all four stats to get the most out of the armament.

Alternatively, you can use the Remembrance to create the Rellana’s Twin Moons sorcery. So long as you have the 72 Intelligence needed to use it, you can bombard foes with giant moons of Glintstone energy.

Remembrance of Putrescence Rewards

After that are the rewards for the Remembrance of Putrescence, who you challenge within the depths of the Fissure. The options for this one are a bit peculiar, as they apply to both Strength and Arcane focused players as well as Dark Sorcery and Incantation users.

For the former, there’s the Putrescence Cleaver. As long as you pass its 28 Strength, 10 Dexterity, and 15 Arcane requirements, it acts as a powerful greataxe capable of leveling groups of foes with Forstbite-afflicted blows.

The latter, meanwhile, can opt for the Vortex of Putrescence Sorcery. With it, you can rain Ghostfire down on enemies for the small cost of 32 Intelligence and 26 Faith.

Remembrance of the Wild Boar Rider Rewards

Commander Gaius’ Remembrance rewards shouldn’t surprise you after your fight with him in the Scaduview area near the Shadow Keep.

The first option is his Sword Lance, which boasts a weapon art capable of imitating the boss’ Gravity Sorcery-fueled spear thrust. It’s fairly easy to wield effectively too, as you only need 21 Strength and 11 Dexterity.

You can also go with the Blades of Stone Sorcery so long as you have 48 Intelligence. With this, you can summon blades of stone from the earth to rend a large number of foes around you.

Remembrance of the Shadow Sunflower Rewards

FromSoftware isn’t immune to including silly weapons in its games, and you can get your hands on a real gem after you defeat the Scadutree Avatar at the Scadutree Base and claim this Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance.

When used on the first option, you gain access to the Shadow Sunflower Blossom, which allows you to pummel foes with a massive black sunflower. It’s a bit unwieldy without the right stats though; 24 Strength, 8 Dexterity, and 25 Faith to be precise.

For the more serious of temperament, there’s the Land of Shadow Incantation. Restricted to those with 58 Faith, this holy magic rains down holy projectiles at your enemies that’ll melt their health bars.

Remembrance of the Saint of the Bud Rewards

The Remembrance of the Saint of the Bud rewards are available to those who overcome Romina, Saint of the Bud in the Rauh Ancient Ruins., and they’re some of the most unique options in the game.

Key among them is the Poleblade of the Bud. Fairly easy to wield thanks to its 14 Strength, 22 Dexterity, and 20 Arcane requirements, it acts as one of the few weapons in the game with a built-in Scarlet Rot application. This remains true for both standard attacks and its Ash of War, so you can absolutely ruin your enemies’ days when it’s used effectively.

Faith Builds, on the other hand, can opt for the Rotten Butterflies Incantation. It summons explosive Butterflies to scatter Scarlet Rot around the battlefield, and only requires 33 Faith to execute.

Remembrance of the Lord of Frenzied Flame Rewards

Madness builds rejoice! After you overcome The Lord of Frenzied Flame in the Abyssal Woods, you can use his Remembrance to gain access to a terrific weapon or an AoE Frenzied Flame incantation.

If you prefer the former, than you’ll net yourself the Greatsword of Damnation. It inflicts solid Physical and Holy damage, and its Ashes of War can deliver a blow that shreds enemies from the inside out. Just make sure your stats are properly spread out, as it needs 20 Strength, 15 Dexterity, and 20 Faith to be wielded effectively.

The latter, meanwhile, nets you Midra’s Flame of Frenzy. Requiring 41 Faith to utilize, it summons the head of the Lord of Frenzied Flame to rain down madness-laden flames on enemies.

Remembrance of the Mother of Fingers Rewards

Easy to miss due to Metyr, Mother of Fingers being locked behind Ymir’s Quest, this is one of the Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrances Jack of All Trade builds and casters won’t want to miss out on.

Its first option is the Staff of the Great Beyond. Though it’s difficult to wield due to its 7 Strength, 25 Intelligence, and 25 Faith requirements, it allows you to cast both Sorceries and Incantations with solid modifiers for each.

The second option is the Gazing Finger. A colossal weapon that requires 20 Strength, 8 Dexterity, 20 Intelligence, and 14 Faith to use, this goofy club can smash and mash enemies into paste with a mix of physical and magic damage.

Remembrance of the Impaler Rewards

Taking down Messmer the Impaler at the Shadow Keep is no small feat, but Dexterity builds and Faith builds will be happy to learn that the rewards for his Remembrance are well worth the effort.

Your first option is Messmer’s Spear of the Impaler. Its mix of physical and fire damage makes it a nightmare for enemies to contend with, and that’s before you account for its flurry of blows via its ashes of War. Not everyone can wield it though, as it takes 14 Strength, 35 Dexterity, and 18 Faith to use effectively.

But then, the second option is just as demanding. The Messmer’s Flame Incantation hurls a ball of flame directly at your opponents, but only if you have the 60 Faith needed to cast it.

Remembrance of the God and a Lord Rewards

Last up are the Rewards you get via the Remembrance of the God and a Lord. It’s quite the ordeal to get this via the defeat of Radahn and Miquella in Enir Ilim, but you do get three options to choose from for your effort.

The first two are admittedly nearly identical; one being the Greatsword of Radahn (Lord) and the other being Greatsword of Radahn (Light). Both require 32 Strength, 24 Dex, and 15 Intelligence to wield, and they likewise deal solid physical and magic damage.

Where they differ is in their Ashes of War. The former boasts Promised Consort, which applies the Light of Miquella to your blades and hammers away at foes for holy slashing damage. The latter has Lightspeed Slash, which delivers a barrage of lightning-fast attacks that see you zoom into your enemy a number of times.

But then, there’s the third option, Light of Miquella, which is exclusively for those that were willing to dump 72 points into Faith. It blasts foes with the light of Miquella with what can only be described as an orbital strike, and it can make quick work of most anything when used effectively.

Hopefully this makes your hunt for Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrances and their rewards a bit easier. Be sure to check out our other guides, which cover everything from the best area order to some of the best early items and equipment you can get.

