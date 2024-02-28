All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lovely Monsters Star Path Rewards

The latest Disney Dreamlight Valley Lovely Monsters Star Path has just released alongside the Laugh Floor update. Functioning as the game’s version of a battle pass, this is how you net new rewards and cosmetic items to add to your village. In this guide, we’ll look at all the confirmed rewards so far, and some ways to get them.
All Lovely Monsters Star Path Rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Check out the table below to see all the Star Path rewards available via the new Lovely Monsters track. As with all other season passes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it costs 2,500 Moonstone. Here’s what you can get:
|Reward Name
|Cost
|100 Moonstone
|10 Tokens
|Blush Option 4 (Hearts)
|5 Tokens
|Pink Bowtie ‘n’ Suspenders Shirt
|15 Tokens
|A-Door-able Jacket
|5 Tokens
|Boo’s Door
|5 Tokens
|200 Moonstone
|20 Tokens
|Lion King Motif
|5 Tokens
|Fuchsia Claw-Foot Tub
|5 Tokens
|Playful Monsters Wallpaper
|5 Tokens
|250 Moonstone
|25 Tokens
|Sulley Motif
|5 Tokens
|Monster Eyes Makeup
|5 Tokens
|Princess and the Frog Motif
|5 Tokens
|350 Moonstone
|35 Tokens
|Cycloptic Monster Door
|5 Tokens
|Hercules Motif
|5 Tokens
|Hypnotic Stone Floor
|5 Tokens
|Swan Boat
|45 Tokens
|Lovely Knitted Cardigan
|20 Tokens
|Monsters University Varsity Sulley
|100 Tokens
|Lady and the Tramp Motif
|5 Tokens
|A-Door-able Skirt
|5 Tokens
|Monsters University Varsity Mike
|100 Tokens
|Monstrous Grand Piano
|5 Tokens
|Mike Motif
|5 Tokens
|Criss-Cross Your Heart Top
|20 Tokens
|Floating Lanterns
|35 Tokens
|Rosy Cloud Turtle Companion
|50 Tokens
|Small Marble Fountain
|35 Tokens
|Braided Floral Updo
|20 Tokens
|M.I. Coffee Machine
|35 Tokens
|Blue Cyclops Monster Plushie
|25 Tokens
|Monsters, Inc. Door Ensemble
|20 Tokens
|Laugh Canister Pallet
|45 Tokens
|Floral Column Arch
|40 Tokens
|Celia’s Hair
|20 Tokens
|Green Vending Machine
|40 Tokens
|Green Spiky Monster Plushie
|35 Tokens
|Italian Date Night Table
|40 Tokens
|Purple Stitched Monster Plushie
|40 Tokens
|610 Moonstone
|60 Tokens
How to Level up the Star Path Fast
The best way to level up the latest Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley is simply to complete as many quests as you can. Fortunately, a bunch more have just dropped alongside Mike and Sulley, so there’s plenty to do. Since the two Monsters Inc. favorites are the final reward on this new quest path, you’re guaranteed Tokens in basically every other objective.
On top of that, you can opt to purchase Tokens using Moonstones if you so wish. The conversion rate isn’t great, but if there’s a specific reward you want to unlock, it’s one way to go about it.
That’s all of the new Lovely Monsters Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more on the game check out our recipes list, plus details on the upcoming 2024 Eggstravaganza event.