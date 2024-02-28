Category:
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lovely Monsters Star Path Rewards

New Star Path rewards have arrived!
Mike, Sulley, and two user characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Image Source: Gameloft

The latest Disney Dreamlight Valley Lovely Monsters Star Path has just released alongside the Laugh Floor update. Functioning as the game’s version of a battle pass, this is how you net new rewards and cosmetic items to add to your village. In this guide, we’ll look at all the confirmed rewards so far, and some ways to get them.

All Lovely Monsters Star Path Rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Two characters in front of a house in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image Source: Gameloft

Check out the table below to see all the Star Path rewards available via the new Lovely Monsters track. As with all other season passes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it costs 2,500 Moonstone. Here’s what you can get:

Reward NameCost
100 Moonstone10 Tokens
Blush Option 4 (Hearts)5 Tokens
Pink Bowtie ‘n’ Suspenders Shirt15 Tokens
A-Door-able Jacket5 Tokens
Boo’s Door5 Tokens
200 Moonstone20 Tokens
Lion King Motif5 Tokens
Fuchsia Claw-Foot Tub5 Tokens
Playful Monsters Wallpaper5 Tokens
250 Moonstone25 Tokens
Sulley Motif5 Tokens
Monster Eyes Makeup5 Tokens
Princess and the Frog Motif5 Tokens
350 Moonstone35 Tokens
Cycloptic Monster Door5 Tokens
Hercules Motif5 Tokens
Hypnotic Stone Floor5 Tokens
Swan Boat45 Tokens
Lovely Knitted Cardigan20 Tokens
Monsters University Varsity Sulley100 Tokens
Lady and the Tramp Motif5 Tokens
A-Door-able Skirt5 Tokens
Monsters University Varsity Mike100 Tokens
Monstrous Grand Piano5 Tokens
Mike Motif5 Tokens
Criss-Cross Your Heart Top20 Tokens

Floating Lanterns35 Tokens
Rosy Cloud Turtle Companion50 Tokens
Small Marble Fountain35 Tokens
Braided Floral Updo20 Tokens
M.I. Coffee Machine35 Tokens
Blue Cyclops Monster Plushie25 Tokens
Monsters, Inc. Door Ensemble20 Tokens
Laugh Canister Pallet45 Tokens
Floral Column Arch40 Tokens


Celia’s Hair20 Tokens
Green Vending Machine40 Tokens
Green Spiky Monster Plushie35 Tokens
Italian Date Night Table40 Tokens
Purple Stitched Monster Plushie40 Tokens
610 Moonstone60 Tokens

How to Level up the Star Path Fast

The best way to level up the latest Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley is simply to complete as many quests as you can. Fortunately, a bunch more have just dropped alongside Mike and Sulley, so there’s plenty to do. Since the two Monsters Inc. favorites are the final reward on this new quest path, you’re guaranteed Tokens in basically every other objective.

On top of that, you can opt to purchase Tokens using Moonstones if you so wish. The conversion rate isn’t great, but if there’s a specific reward you want to unlock, it’s one way to go about it.

That’s all of the new Lovely Monsters Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more on the game check out our recipes list, plus details on the upcoming 2024 Eggstravaganza event.

