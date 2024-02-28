All Disney Dreamlight Valley Lovely Monsters Star Path Rewards

The latest Disney Dreamlight Valley Lovely Monsters Star Path has just released alongside the Laugh Floor update. Functioning as the game’s version of a battle pass, this is how you net new rewards and cosmetic items to add to your village. In this guide, we’ll look at all the confirmed rewards so far, and some ways to get them.

Recommended Videos

All Lovely Monsters Star Path Rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft

Check out the table below to see all the Star Path rewards available via the new Lovely Monsters track. As with all other season passes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it costs 2,500 Moonstone. Here’s what you can get:

Reward Name Cost 100 Moonstone 10 Tokens Blush Option 4 (Hearts) 5 Tokens Pink Bowtie ‘n’ Suspenders Shirt 15 Tokens A-Door-able Jacket 5 Tokens Boo’s Door 5 Tokens 200 Moonstone 20 Tokens Lion King Motif 5 Tokens Fuchsia Claw-Foot Tub 5 Tokens Playful Monsters Wallpaper 5 Tokens 250 Moonstone 25 Tokens Sulley Motif 5 Tokens Monster Eyes Makeup 5 Tokens Princess and the Frog Motif 5 Tokens 350 Moonstone 35 Tokens Cycloptic Monster Door 5 Tokens Hercules Motif 5 Tokens Hypnotic Stone Floor 5 Tokens Swan Boat 45 Tokens Lovely Knitted Cardigan 20 Tokens Monsters University Varsity Sulley 100 Tokens Lady and the Tramp Motif 5 Tokens A-Door-able Skirt 5 Tokens Monsters University Varsity Mike 100 Tokens Monstrous Grand Piano 5 Tokens Mike Motif 5 Tokens Criss-Cross Your Heart Top 20 Tokens Pink Bowtie ‘n’ Suspenders Shirt 15 Tokens Floating Lanterns 35 Tokens Rosy Cloud Turtle Companion 50 Tokens Small Marble Fountain 35 Tokens Braided Floral Updo 20 Tokens M.I. Coffee Machine 35 Tokens Blue Cyclops Monster Plushie 25 Tokens Monsters, Inc. Door Ensemble 20 Tokens Laugh Canister Pallet 45 Tokens Floral Column Arch 40 Tokens Swan Boat 45 Tokens Lovely Knitted Cardigan 20 Tokens Celia’s Hair 20 Tokens Green Vending Machine 40 Tokens Green Spiky Monster Plushie 35 Tokens Italian Date Night Table 40 Tokens Purple Stitched Monster Plushie 40 Tokens 610 Moonstone 60 Tokens

How to Level up the Star Path Fast

The best way to level up the latest Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley is simply to complete as many quests as you can. Fortunately, a bunch more have just dropped alongside Mike and Sulley, so there’s plenty to do. Since the two Monsters Inc. favorites are the final reward on this new quest path, you’re guaranteed Tokens in basically every other objective.

On top of that, you can opt to purchase Tokens using Moonstones if you so wish. The conversion rate isn’t great, but if there’s a specific reward you want to unlock, it’s one way to go about it.

That’s all of the new Lovely Monsters Star Path rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more on the game check out our recipes list, plus details on the upcoming 2024 Eggstravaganza event.