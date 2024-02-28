Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza 2024 Release Time Countdown

Looking forward to the Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza 2024 release time? This annual event in Gameloft’s Disney village-builder returns for 2024, as announced alongside The Laugh Floor expansion. If you want to know when it’s dropping and what it’ll consist of, we’ve got you covered.

When is the Eggstravaganza 2024 Start Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The 2024 Eggstravaganza event in Disney Dreamlight Valley begins on March 27, 2024.

Check the countdown below to see how long there is left to wait until it releases:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 3 : 6 : 0 9 : 0 6 : 0 2

Details are still fairly thin on the 2024 Eggstravaganza event, but we know it’ll start then thanks to a post on the game’s official website. It’s due to run until April 17, 2024. This gives you three weeks to complete all of its quests and earn the maximum number of rewards.

All Features in Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza 2024

Image Source: Gameloft

Speaking of quests, there’s already plenty on the horizon in the 2024 Eggstravaganza for Disney Dreamlight Valley players. The most noticeable change will be the return of colorful flowers to your village, dotted around to give everything a spring feeling.

Perhaps the most crucial addition is a range of seasonal Dreamlight Duties to complete. These ongoing tasks require you to collect specific eggs, which contribute towards a cumulative counter. These include Wild Spring Eggs, Spring V-EGG-etables and Egg-cellent fruit, but more could be added exclusively for this year’s event. As a reward, you get special seasonal furniture to add to your village.

On top of that, the regular daily and weekly quests that accompany other in-game events will return for the latest Eggstravaganza. You’ll need to interact with WALL-E to activate and complete these, but it’ll net you more resources to put towards your Dreamlight Duties milestones.

That’s everything we know about the Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza for 2024 so far. Once we learn more, we’ll update this guide! Until then, feel free to check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes list and guide on the new Laugh Floor expansion.