The newly released Burning Shores DLC in Horizon Forbidden West has given players a well-rounded expansion of content, providing a continuation of the main storyline along with new outfits, weapons, machines, and of course plenty of collectibles to find while exploring. Among them are items called Delver’s Trinkets, which can lead to a very special reward as well as a trophy/achievement. Here is our guide to finding all delver’s trinket locations in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Delver’s Trinket Guide

Delver’s Trinkets are collectible artifacts scattered throughout the Burning Shores that you gather to solve a special treasure puzzle. Each trinket has a unique description which serves as the hint for where to find the ultimate reward called the Treasure Trove, as well as a new trophy/achievement called “Recovered the Delvers’ Trove”. To find that treasure you will need to find all seven of the trinkets and follow all of their inscribed hints.

Trinket #1 – Cherished Flask

This first trinket is found in a partially sunken cliffside cave to the east, nearest a Stalker machine hotspot. Upon reaching it, swim inside all the way to the far end and climb out to a small encampment. Look up and to your right to see a cluster of pink crystals sparking and shoot them to reveal some climbing points.

Next, use your grapple hook to hoist the floating box nearby over to you. Then jump into the water and swim back towards the cave entrance, to the platform on your right. Again grapple the box over to you, then swim across to the platform on the other side. Hoist the box towards you one more time, so now you can use it to reach the yellow climb points. Scale the wall to reach the nook where the Cherished Flask is located.

Trinket #2 – Old Pot

This next trinket is fairly simple to find, not requiring any puzzle work. Simply make your way all the way north to a small Oseram encampment near a small waterfall as seen on the map above. It’ll be noticeable by the red and white canopy tent, as well as the giant Slitherfang machine guarding it nearby.

You can either choose to deal with the machine, given that it has some very valuable materials for crafting and upgrading, or just sneak by it. The Old Pot will be sitting on top of a table.

Trinket #3 – Music Box

The next trinket on the list is found inside a mine, again in the northern region of the area near a Fire Clamberjaw machine hotspot. Run straight inside until you the Music Box sitting on a table on the left side, just past a Brimshine cluster.

Trinket #4 – Delver’s Cap

This trinket is aptly called the Delver’s Cap, and it is found inside a small, grey dilapidated building in the location seen above. You can reach it in a couple of ways, either by jumping from your flying mount and using your shieldwing glider to land on the wooden platform sticking out, or via the zipline that connects to it.

Either way, make your landing on the platform and then shoot the blaze barrels above you using a fire weapon of some kind, arrows obviously best. This will reveal a hole in the ceiling of the room beside you, and you can then climb through it all the way to the top where the Delver’s Cap will be sitting on a table.

Trinket #5 – Lucky Porker

The fifth trinket on the list has a rather comical name, and is found right within a Clamberjaw hotspot inside some ruins as seen above. Look for a stone platform in the ground with a blue grapple point, and use your hook to break it and reveal a broken down escalator that leads to a room where a peculiar pig toy figure sits in the back corner.

Trinket #6 – Hef the Hammer

To get to the second to last trinket, you’ll need to travel to the far southwest side of the region, to yet another Oseram camp sitting on a cliffside. Go towards the edge where you can lower a ladder, and climb down it beside the hanging wooden platform containing a cluster of Brimshine.

Use the climb points to make your way down into a nearby cave, and you’ll find a delver tragically crushed by debris. Retrieve Hef the Hammer and continue on.

Trinket #7 – Mighty Pint

The very last trinket to find is located inside a small ruined building on the westernmost island of the map, and is being inconviently guarded by a Stormbird. You’ll need to defeat it to reach the door where the trinket lies within atop a small box. As its name suggests it’s an Oseram-made drinking pint, etched with instructions on where to finally track down the mystical Treasure Trove.

Where to Find the Treasure Trove

At long last, you’re ready to track down the Treasure Trove. After following all of the instructions from the seven trinkets, the Trove will be found in the location above, along a shoreline near a Campsite.

It’ll be marked by a giant ‘X’ made of two big logs, so it’s fairly hard to miss when you come across it. Aloy will dig into the sand, revealing a huge cache chest that contains numerous crafting materials and items for you to sell for a good amount of shards.

That concludes our guide for all delvers’ trinket locations in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’ve been enjoying the new DLC so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Horizon Forbidden West and the newly released Burning Shores story expansion DLC, including our review.

