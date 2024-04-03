Category:
All Color Block Codes in Roblox

Grab all the latest codes in Color Block right here!
Roblox

There are so many weird and wacky games on Roblox that it’s hard to keep count. One that’s proving to be quite popular at the moment is Color Block, which tasks players with running to the correct color block before the timer runs out. If you’re here, there’s a good chance you’re on the hunt for one thing: What are all the Color Block codes in Roblox right now? With that in mind, let’s get into it!

All Working Color Block Codes in Roblox

Here’s a list of all the working codes in Color Block so you can get your mitts on a bunch of free stuff:

  • like700k – 3,400 free cash

All Expired Codes in Color Block

These are all the expired codes in Color Block that no longer work:

  • like600k – Free cash rewards
  • like500k – Free cash rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Color Block

Redeeming codes in Color Block is super easy. Simply follow these steps:

  • Boot up Color Block on Roblox.
  • Look for the gift box in the lobby and run up to it.
  • In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears in the list above.
  • Hit ‘Enter’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re most welcome!
Color Block codes
Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on all the all the Color Block codes in Roblox at the moment. For more, here’s an in-depth rundown of all Adopt Me pet trade values and a guide explaining why Purple is in the vents in Rainbow Friends. We also have plenty of Roblox codes guides, like Nuke Simulator, Restaurant Tycoon 2, Mall Tycoon, Bitcoin Miner, and Fly Race.

