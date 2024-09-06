All Astro Bot Photo Spot Locations & How to Take Photos

Astro Bot is a gorgeous game, so sometimes you’re going to want to sit back and admire it. So much so that there are dedicated Astro Bot photo spot locations dotted across the game, with a trophy up for grabs if you find them all. We’ll also explain how to take photos, because it isn’t as easy as pressing the Share button!

All Photo Spot Locations in Astro Bot

Photo Spot locations are small cardboard cut-out frames that appear sporadically across each world. They’re often off the beaten path, meaning you need to scour the world for them – aside from looking for bots and puzzle pieces, of course.

When you stand within the gap of a Photo Spot as Astro, the camera pans out and animals and other characters appear for the perfect framing of the shot. In this table, we’ll tell you where all of them are. Note that this table is a work in progress and will be updated as we find more.

Level Name Location Djinny of the Lamp In the starting area, head left beyond the crashed plane to a mound of sand with monkeys on it.

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

How to Take Photos in Astro Bot

While you can take screenshots in Astro Bot at any time, this won’t actually contribute towards the Strike A Pose! trophy. Instead, you need to collect enough puzzle pieces to unlock the Safari Park area in the Crash Site.

This small open area contains a snippet of all of the biomes and wildlife you encounter in the story mode, from deserts to ice caps. When you go in here for the first time, you unlock the game’s baked-in camera functionality, wherein you press up on the D-pad to open Photo Mode. In this, you can alter the camera position and visual features to then snap a screenshot using the R2 button.

It’s only by using this mechanic, alongside one of the Photo Spot locations listed above, that the Strike A Pose! trophy will pop. Then, you’re one step closer to the elusive Platinum.

Those are all the Photo Spot locations in Astro Bot and how to take photos in the game. For more, check out our Serpent Starway walkthrough, plus details on getting the Bot Bot Revolution and KO! trophies.

