How to Pick a Fight With Two Street Fighting Warriors in Crash Site in Astro Bot – KO! Trophy Guide

For many who have spent countless hours enjoying their video games on the PlayStation consoles, you’ll come into Astro Bot with plenty of opportunities to catch references and indulge in nostalgia. It’s always fun to see a familiar face, and when they are delivered in such an endearing way as the platformer does, it only makes things better. For those trying to pick a fight with two street fighting warriors at the Crash Site in Astro Bot for the KO! trophy, you are in the right place.

How to Find the Two Street Fighting Warriors in Astro Bot

Astro Bot has a ton of cameos from beloved characters, and both Ryu and Ken from Street Fighter are also part of the fun, playing their part as the two warriors in question. To locate them, simply complete the bonus stages, Retro Rampage 1 and Retro Rampage 2, to add these two bots to your collection.

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

How to Get the KO! Trophy in Astro Bot

With both bots now found at the Crash Site, head over to locate the pair staring down each other in a tense face-off. However, nothing will happen, unless the player interacts with either fighter. Whether you punch Ken or Ryu, the fighters will unleash their own moves on the opponent, which is quite fun to watch.

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

However, to get the KO! trophy, you will need to be the one taking the pain. So do it for both fighters, and take the attacks they dish out. Once that is done, you will unlock the KO! trophy in Astro Bot.

There you go, everything important about picking a fight with two street fighting warriors at the Crash Site in Astro Bot for the KO! trophy. Be sure to check out our other guides for more help with the game, such as how to open door puzzles, grabbing the What a Trip! trophy, and more.

