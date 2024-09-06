Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Astro Bot How to Pick a Fight With Two Street Fighting Warriors in Crash Site (KO! Trophy)
Category:
Guides

How to Pick a Fight With Two Street Fighting Warriors in Crash Site in Astro Bot – KO! Trophy Guide

Let them fight!
Image of Jake Su
Jake Su
|

Published: Sep 6, 2024 05:21 am

For many who have spent countless hours enjoying their video games on the PlayStation consoles, you’ll come into Astro Bot with plenty of opportunities to catch references and indulge in nostalgia. It’s always fun to see a familiar face, and when they are delivered in such an endearing way as the platformer does, it only makes things better. For those trying to pick a fight with two street fighting warriors at the Crash Site in Astro Bot for the KO! trophy, you are in the right place.

Recommended Videos

How to Find the Two Street Fighting Warriors in Astro Bot

Astro Bot has a ton of cameos from beloved characters, and both Ryu and Ken from Street Fighter are also part of the fun, playing their part as the two warriors in question. To locate them, simply complete the bonus stages, Retro Rampage 1 and Retro Rampage 2, to add these two bots to your collection.

How to Find the Two Street Fighting Warriors in Astro Bot
Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

How to Get the KO! Trophy in Astro Bot

With both bots now found at the Crash Site, head over to locate the pair staring down each other in a tense face-off. However, nothing will happen, unless the player interacts with either fighter. Whether you punch Ken or Ryu, the fighters will unleash their own moves on the opponent, which is quite fun to watch.

How to Get the KO! Trophy in Astro Bot
Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

However, to get the KO! trophy, you will need to be the one taking the pain. So do it for both fighters, and take the attacks they dish out. Once that is done, you will unlock the KO! trophy in Astro Bot.

There you go, everything important about picking a fight with two street fighting warriors at the Crash Site in Astro Bot for the KO! trophy. Be sure to check out our other guides for more help with the game, such as how to open door puzzles, grabbing the What a Trip! trophy, and more.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jake Su
Jake Su
Jake is a full-time trophy hunter and achievement gatherer on consoles, and a part-time Steam Sale victim. He has a thing for Batman and awesome statues, and running out of space for both. Send help. Jake was a freelance writer for Twinfinite between 2021 to 2023 and specialized in writing detailed guides on every new release he could get his hands on.