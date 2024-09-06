How to Get Coins Quickly in Astro Bot

While there are plenty of worlds to explore in Astro Bot, there are also many things to unlock. Unfortunately, unlocks won’t come free or cheap. To get everything in the game, you will need plenty of coins, which are finite resources as you travel around. However, there are ways to farm coins that you might find useful.

Recommended Videos

How to Quickly Farm Coins in Astro Bot

Unlike bots (like Crash Bandicoot and Kiryu), which are one-time-only, coins can be repeat pickups. Obviously, the easiest way to get a bunch of coins is to play through a whole level, but that isn’t always quick.

Instead, take note of coin and box placements at the start of levels. This is because the coins will respawn whenever you leave a level and reenter. Later levels can be better for this, but it never hurts to collect things when starting a new level and then just give it a quick restart.

If you’re looking just for quick coins and don’t care too much about the amount, the first area in Sky Garden (pre-checkpoint) gives a guaranteed 47 after you’ve beaten it. Considering the quick loop of leaving and returning, you can quickly get over 100 within five minutes.

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

Seeing that you don’t need to fight anything difficult means you can get in and out faster. Sky Garden might be your best early farm compared to another early level like Creamy Canyon, which has a bit more to work through. Honestly, that 47 coins is pretty hard to beat. It’s where I kept going back to when I needed a few extra.

As long as you keep looking for exceptionally easy coin farms in Astro Bot, you can amass a collection to unlock everything rather easily. If you get stuck on anything or need help finding specific collectibles, ask us in the comments below.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy