All Ancient Spire Locations in Enshrouded

With a map as sprawling as it is in Enshrouded, fast travel points become essential. A good trek across the Embervale wildness is fine, but sometimes you just want to get from A to B! In Enshrouded, this is where Ancient Spires come into play. Find out all Enshrouded Ancient Spire locations in our guide below.

Recommended Videos

How to Find and Unlock an Ancient Spire Fast Travel Point in Enshrouded

As you sprint, jump, and glide your way across Embervale you will come across imposing towers just begging to be investigated. These are the Ancient Spires, and once you conquer one it will become a fast travel point. Not only will the completion of the tower give you permanent freedom to travel here, but you will also learn new Embervale lore and unlock extra POIs and treasure locations.

Climbing Ancient Spires is treacherous, and you will face spike traps and puzzles as you go. As we show you the location of each Ancient Spire we will also offer tips on how you can beat each one to unlock the fast travel point.

Springlands Ancient Spire

Image Source: Keen Games via MapGenie

The first Ancient Spire location you will find is across Braelyn Bridge, just north of your first Flame Altar. To get through this spire of spike traps and lava you will need a Grappling Hook. You can make a Grappling Hook at the workbench, crafted after meeting the Blacksmith. Inside is a red teleport pad that takes you into the spire. Use your Grappling Hook to avoid pitfalls and time your sprints and jumps carefully to avoid lava and spike traps. Interact with the Flame Cauldron inside to unlock new POIs.

Low Meadows Ancient Spire

Image Source: Keen Games via MapGenie

Low Meadows is next and to access this one you will have to upgrade your Flame Altar to level 2. This spire is located to the east of Springlands at the lower area of the map. Head east of Braelyn Bridge and travel through the Southern Caravan Camp. The Low Meadows Ancient Spire is found past the Shroud Root. After entering using the red teleport pad, head up and through the open doorway, avoiding spike traps as you go. Find the glyphs you need to unlock the doors as you go and watch out for the traps and lava. You will need your Grappling Hook in this spire, just like the last!

Revelwood Ancient Spire

Image Source: Keen Games via MapGenie

Revelwood Spire is found to the northwest of the map and is unlocked when you upgrade your Flame Altar to level 3. You will need a torch or other light source for this journey as well as your Grappling Hook. Head northwest from the Farmer’s Vault to a Cave Passage. Head through the cave (watch out for the boars!) and the spire is not too far away. This spire is a bit of a step up from the last ones. Here you will face fireballs and electric traps while trying to find the glyphs needed to get through each locked door. Reach the top to unlock the fast travel point.

Nomad Highlands Ancient Spire

Image Source: Keen Games via MapGenie

To unlock the Nomad Highlands spire you will need your Flame Altar at level 4. It is best to not attempt this spire until you have reached level 10 or above. Once you have unlocked the quest to get the Tanning Station then you are pretty much ready. This spire is found northeast of the Research Camp near the Pillars of Creation. You will need your Grappling Hook to get through the pitfalls. This is a dungeon-like adventure like before, full of spike traps and electricity to avoid. Grapple and sprint through and make sure you use magical weaponry on the glowing glyphs.

Kindlewaste Ancient Spire

Image Source: Keen Games via MapGenie

The fifth and final Ancient Spire is Kindlewaste. It’s unlocked when you reach level 5 at your Flame Altar. This spire is to the very far east of where you first start and to the southeast of your previous spire. Walk south from the Nomad spire but keep east of Umber Hollow. You will need your Grappling Hook once again so make sure you have it to hand. No surprises in this spire, as you face yet more spike traps to sprint past and pitfalls to swing over. Find and hit the glyphs to get through each passageway and don’t fall in the lava!

Now you have completed every Ancient Spire you can fast travel to each of these points in Enshrouded and not have to make the full journey again. If you require further hints and tips for Enshrouded then check out a list of guides below.