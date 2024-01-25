How Big is the Enshrouded Map?

Enshrouded is up and running! Players are already roaming through the large in-game map and discovering all of the secrets it holds. Those who just started playing the game are wondering about the size of the world. Here is our answer on how big the Enshrouded map is.

What is the Enshrouded Map Size?

Image Source: Map Genie via Twinfinite

Those who got the chance to play beta or demo versions of Enshrouded got a relatively small map, sized at just one square kilometer. As expected, that changed after the Early Access release.

The map size in Enshrouded Early Access is 24 square kilometers (9 square miles). All things considered, that is a respectable map size for a survival game where you mostly move around on foot.

Also, you don’t need to worry if you wish for an even larger map. The developers from Keen Games announced their plan for the map size for the full version of the game. The plan is to expand the map size to 64 square kilometers (24,71 square miles) in full version of Enshrouded.

With a clear plan for map size expansion, we will get a massive map considering the fact that Enshrouded is a survival game where every step of the way matters and counts. It’s certainly not something we see very often.

The map in Enshrouded is divided into several biomes. What’s more, each biome has different characteristics, which is something we’re used to in this genre. Some biomes are more player-friendly, while others hide dangers around every corner. pay close attention to your current location and be prepared for a fight at any time.

That’s everything there is to know about the map size in Enshrouded. It certainly doesn’t lack space and there are plenty of areas to explore, as well as many activities for players to do while roaming the world. Good luck, and we sincerely hope that you’ll survive everything that comes to you!