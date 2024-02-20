Guides

All Acheron Ascension & Trace Materials in Honkai Star Rail

A mysterious swordsmaster.

Acheron is a drifter who claims to be a Galaxy Ranger, and she made her first appearance in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. If you plan to pull for her, you can prepare yourself by farming her Ascension and Trace materials.

All Acheron Ascension Materials in HSR

Like Sparkle, Acheron also uses various Penacony materials. You can get Dream Collection Components by challenging Golden Calyxes in Penacony. On the other hand, Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff is available at the Stagnant Shadow in Stargazer Navalia.

Ascension LevelCreditMaterials
Level 204,000– Dream Collection Component x5
Level 308,000– Dream Collection Component x10
Level 4016,000– Dream Flow Valve x6
– Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x3
Level 5040,000– Dream Flow Valve x9
– Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x7
Level 6080,000– Dream Making Engine x6
– Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x20
Level 70160,000– Dream Making Engine x9
– Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x35

Here is the total amount of materials you need to Ascend Acheron to Level 80:

  • Credit x308,000
  • Dream Collection Component x15
  • Dream Flow Valve x15
  • Dream Making Engine x15
  • Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x65

All Acheron Trace Materials in HSR

Acheron uses the same Weekly Boss drop as Sparkle and Dr. Ratio to upgrade her Traces. Starcrusher Swarm King: Skaracabaz (Synthetic) is a tough enemy, especially when you don’t have a good healer, such as Huohuo.

Here is the list of materials you must get to upgrade all of Acheron’s Traces:

  • Credit x3,000,000
  • Tracks of Destiny x8
  • Fiery Spirit x18
  • Starfire Essence x69
  • Heaven Incinerator x139
  • Dream Collection Component x41
  • Dream Flow Valve x56
  • Dream Making Engine x58
  • Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12

That’s everything you need to know about Acheron’s Ascension and Trace materials. For more Honkai Star Rail content, you can read our guide on the best build for Dr. Ratio.

