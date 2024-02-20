All Acheron Ascension & Trace Materials in Honkai Star Rail

Acheron is a drifter who claims to be a Galaxy Ranger, and she made her first appearance in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. If you plan to pull for her, you can prepare yourself by farming her Ascension and Trace materials.

Recommended Videos

All Acheron Ascension Materials in HSR

Like Sparkle, Acheron also uses various Penacony materials. You can get Dream Collection Components by challenging Golden Calyxes in Penacony. On the other hand, Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff is available at the Stagnant Shadow in Stargazer Navalia.

Ascension Level Credit Materials Level 20 4,000 – Dream Collection Component x5 Level 30 8,000 – Dream Collection Component x10 Level 40 16,000 – Dream Flow Valve x6

– Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x3 Level 50 40,000 – Dream Flow Valve x9

– Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x7 Level 60 80,000 – Dream Making Engine x6

– Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x20 Level 70 160,000 – Dream Making Engine x9

– Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x35

Here is the total amount of materials you need to Ascend Acheron to Level 80:

Credit x308,000

Dream Collection Component x15

Dream Flow Valve x15

Dream Making Engine x15

Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff x65

All Acheron Trace Materials in HSR

Acheron uses the same Weekly Boss drop as Sparkle and Dr. Ratio to upgrade her Traces. Starcrusher Swarm King: Skaracabaz (Synthetic) is a tough enemy, especially when you don’t have a good healer, such as Huohuo.

Here is the list of materials you must get to upgrade all of Acheron’s Traces:

Credit x3,000,000

Tracks of Destiny x8

Fiery Spirit x18

Starfire Essence x69

Heaven Incinerator x139

Dream Collection Component x41

Dream Flow Valve x56

Dream Making Engine x58

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12

That’s everything you need to know about Acheron’s Ascension and Trace materials. For more Honkai Star Rail content, you can read our guide on the best build for Dr. Ratio.