As you delve deeper into your investigation, you’ll soon be tasked with heading to Watery to find out more information about the Clicker. Here, you’ll be able to find a useful item that opens up new routes forward. So, for those wondering where to find the Screwdriver in Alan Wake 2, here’s the intel needed to track it down.

How to Get the Screwdriver in Alan Wake 2

After the subway sequence with Alan Wake, you’ll be able to regain control over Saga Anderson. In fact, it’s at this point in the game where you’re able to choose which protagonist you wish to follow: Alan or Saga. We opted for Saga, and this took us to Watery, which is an entirely new area. We’ve marked the exact location of the Screwdriver in the map below.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Your current goal will be to “Track Down the Clicker in Watery”, with a sub-objective tasking you to “Ask Around About the Trailer”.

Shortly after speaking to Ilmo and Jaakko Koskela — the brothers behind the uber-strange commercials — your objective will be to head to Coffee World. Unfortunately, the main road is closed due to the flooding, so you’ll have to take the pathway behind Ilmo and Jakko. They’ll stand and block the way, so you’ll first need to Profile them following the information that they’ve shared with you.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Once you’ve gone into the Mind Place and completed the Profiling for the Koselka brothers, they’ll step aside and point you in the direction you need to go. Your objective will change to “Get the Trailer Key at the Coffee World Gift Shop”.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

As you follow the path, however, you’ll soon come up against a new type of Taken. Basically, they’re axe-wielding foes that delight in lobbing hatchets at the player from afar. Once you’ve dealt with them, keep pressing forward and you’ll come to a Hunting Shack with some lootable items and a power generator. Once powered up, you’ll be able to save your game inside.

Just outside of the shack, you’ll find a Stash with a Crossbow inside. The 3-digit code is 5 2 7 to access it. Once you’ve saved and you’ve armed yourself with the Crossbow, proceed forward and be ready for some more Taken enemies.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Proceed forward, and as soon as you reach Coffee World, you’ll want to head toward the Percolator ride, which is on the eastern part of Coffee World on the map. When you reach the Percolator, watch out for a couple of Taken enemies — one of them will be hidden in the middle of the ride in a tea cup-like structure.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Once you’ve defeated the two enemies, head over to the circuit panel on the side and the Screwdriver will be on top of it.

What Does the Screwdriver Do?

The Screwdriver is a useful key item in Alan Wake 2, as it helps to open locks that cannot be opened by keys or codes. In other words, it will help you gain access to areas that were previously inaccessible.

The Screwdriver is a useful key item in Alan Wake 2, as it helps to open locks that cannot be opened by keys or codes. In other words, it will help you gain access to areas that were previously inaccessible.