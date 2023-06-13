+1 Money Every Click Codes
Strike it rich with the latest codes!
Everyone knows that in the real world, time is money. But in the virtual world of Roblox’s latest clicker sensation? Well, umm… time is still money, I guess. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re on the hunt for all the latest codes in +1 Money Every Click? Well, you’re in the perfect place, as we’ve got everything you’ll need. So, let’s dive into the deets, shall we?
All Working +1 Money Every Click Codes
Here are all the latest active, valid codes you can use to redeem in-game freebies:
- kubo – 2 Golden Potions, 3 Money Potions, and 10 Luck Potions
- goldenegg – Golden Egg
- ihateseals – Seal Pet
- luckyfrog – 5 Luck Potions and a Frog Pet
- scorpio – Scorpion Pet
- freesub – 15-day Money Subscription for free
All Expired Codes
At the moment, there are no inactive, invalid codes in the game.
How to Redeem Codes
Much akin to many other Roblox titles, it’s a cinch to redeem codes in-game. If you’re a little unsure, though, here’s what you’ll need to do:
- First of all, boot up +1 Money Every Click on Roblox.
- Next, tap on the ‘Codes’ button on the left side of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).
- Then, in the text box provided, copy and paste a code from the list above. The codes are not case-sensitive in this game.
- Hit the green ‘Verify’ button and the new items and boosts will be added to your account. Enjoy!
And with that, we conclude our guide on all the latest codes in +1 Money Every Click. For more, here are all the newest codes for Clicker Simulator as well as what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends. Otherwise, feel free to peruse our further coverage down below.
