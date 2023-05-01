Now We’ve Had Advance Wars Remastered, It’s Time for Battalion Wars 1+2 on the Switch

Image Source: Nintendo

Battalion Wars is one of the most under-appreciated classics from the Nintendo GameCube. Part Splatoon, part Mario Kart, part old-school shooter, and all action, this game is fun and strategic. So now that we’ve had Advance Wars remastered, it’s time for Battalion Wars 1+2 on the Nintendo Switch with the following updated features.

New Generation of Players

Image Source: Long Play Youtube

With the original release being limited by the lackluster success of the GameCube, not many players were exposed to Battalion Wars, let alone all of the legions of new Nintendo fans and Switch owners. Even though the Wii was a tremendous hit, and Nintendo made up for the GameCube, the Switch is now the best place to have surpassed both systems. And hopefully, everyone from the GameCube era, Wii era, and the current Switch era will combine showing massive support for a remastered combo title.

With both Battalion Wars 1 and 2 jam-packed into one single game, players who’ve never had the opportunity to play either or only one can finally enjoy the entire series uninterrupted. And playing both games back-to-back will bring a deeper appreciation for this retro classic while keeping players in tune with the gameplay, style, and strategy. That’s a victory for all.

Switch Portability

Image Source: Nintendo

When having both Battalion Wars games brought on the Nintendo Switch, that means you also have a game that can be taken on the go and played in bite-sized chunks. A pocket action game that screams retro is always more fun when you can play it wherever and whenever. Especially for Battalion Wars which is a game that was built based on playing multiple short missions. This way, players can make progress at their own pace a little bit at a time without worrying about being stuck to a monitor. The same holds true for Advance Wars 1+2 on the Switch, and that means Battalion Wars 1+2 will benefit from this function as well.

Image Source: Long Play Youtube

The previous GameCube controller was fine for its time, but now that controllers have newer technology, including gyroscopes and improved rumbling features, this game will be even more enjoyable. For starters, added motion controls will allow players to have more intuitive, faster, and accurate aiming instead of the original complex way of holding down R and moving the analog stick. HD rumbling can be used not only for immersion but for other mechanics like feeling when enemy tanks approach. Another great idea would be allowing players to get into vehicles by just touching them via the touch screen. Now, whether controlling a troop or vehicle, players will feel like they’re playing an updated shooter game to the best of their skills.

Enhanced Graphics

Image Source: Long Play Youtube

While Battalion Wars had pretty good graphics in its heyday, the GameCube is limited in terms of raw power and only available in standard definition. Nowadays, a 1080p resolution is a minimum standard, and Battalion Wars would benefit greatly from this alone. The maps, character models, and vehicles will also be exciting to see with a newer art style and more details. Even the cut scenes, which featured stylish-looking characters would be fun to watch as part of the story. Nintendo has always had plenty of cartoony charm, and for anyone who enjoys that, Battalion Wars 1+2 with new and improved graphics will be an army of a treat.

Multiplayer Potential

Image Source: Long playArchive Youtube

The more the merrier; and that will be super true with a game like Battalion Wars. Imagine being able to play cooperatively with one player steering and controlling a vehicle while other players man the guns or shoot with their weapons. It’s a formula that’s been done before, and for good reason, it adds an element of fun and teamwork. Also, the developer must make sure to add as much of an elaborate multiplayer experience, similar to Advance Wars. Being able to take your shooter skills against a human opponent is always on a gamer’s list of must-haves.

This should be enough to prove how now that we’ve had Advance Wars remastered, it’s time for Battalion Wars 1+2 on the Switch. The games are similar in terms of theme and charm, and the war battle elements crossover with each one, with one being turn-based and the other being real-time. Sadly, the developers of Battalion Wars, Kuju London, changed their name to Headstrong Studios and eventually went defunct. It seems like its members moved on to Kuju Entertainment, but at the time of this article, their Twitter and website take visitors to Curve Games. This means that the future doesn’t look promising unless Nintendo is somehow able to revive this game, and hopefully, one day it does.

