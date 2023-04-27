Image Source: Nintendo

It’s been a long time coming, but Advance Wars is finally back — and back on the Switch! This Sci-fi strategy game continued to capitalize on the fantastic turn-based tactical genre made popular alongside Fire Emblem. Advance Wars has many layers of strategy while providing an appealing art style and an engaging story full of likable characters. Originally released for the Game Boy Advance, these titles port over nicely, so here are 5 Ways Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is perfect for the Switch.

Best of Both Worlds

Image Source: Nintendo

Advance Wars felt right at home in a pocket form factor on the Game Boy Advance. The sprite graphics and animation style provided plenty of Nintendo charm and anime influence. Everything scaled excellently on the small screen and the 8-bit DAC dual stereo sound was catchy and made for some fun retro music today still. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp captures the original spirit of the game with new enhancements.

With the Switch’s console gimmick, players can still enjoy the game in portable form, but they can also sit down and enjoy the game’s aesthetics on their larger television screen or monitor. Thanks to the Switch, pick-up-and-play sessions are better than ever. Having the option to grab a home console that you just epically played on a large screen, and then being able to take that same game on the go, makes for a unique experience unlike any other. Hybrid for the win!

Advanced Multiplayer Competition On A Global Scale

Image Source: Nintendo

On the GBA, Advance Wars was ingenious in the way it handled multiplayer. You could use the GBA link cable and play console to console, or take turns passing one console between any combination of players both human or AI. Additionally, the DS entries introduced local wireless play for up to 8 players with a tag team option. The latest sequel to date, Days of Ruin, introduced online but didn’t last long.

With the Switch, you can still pass a single system between players or play local wireless with up to four players, but now you can finally compete against a human opponent online anywhere with a consistent and robust network. This opens up the possibility to test your skills against the widest variety of opponents ever and will allow you to discover how you truly rank on a global scale.

Leveled Up Graphics and Sounds

Image Source: Nintendo

The graphics and art style of Advance Wars are key to its victory without a doubt. Thankfully, the graphics and art have all been revamped and enhanced, but nothing is lost from the original series in the translation. It might not be as extreme as the original low-res pixel graphics or fully detailed 4K 3D models, but it does make an elegant compromise. This is a remake after all, but it’s important to note that there are 3D graphics that blend seamlessly into the experience overall.

The soundtrack has been re-recorded and remastered, while still providing the same catchy retro feel. As a result, the entire experience feels fresh and brand new for veterans who want to take advantage of the Switch’s larger screen accessibility and modern technology. And for the first time, players can hear the voices of their favorite characters in the heat of the moment with an all-star cast.

A Complete Package For a Wider Audience

Image Source: Nintendo

Combining separate entries into one cohesive package is quite the feat. And the developers made sure that this title still has the same balance of entry-level gameplay and challenging advanced missions. The remake takes things one step further by adding new units and gameplay mechanics that help keep the game fun and balanced strategically. Part of the game’s charm and strategy stems from picking your Command Officer (CO) and using their unique CO Power to the best of their ability.

The best part about all of Advance War’s goodies coming together, is how the franchise is now available to a wider audience like never before. Players too young to have known about the original series can finally be introduced to the games on a modern console. Although the original retro experience is special, it can be difficult and costly to scrounge together older Nintendo systems and copies of the game. And now, thanks to the Switch, it’s super easy to get access to this classic. Best of all, there’s always the possibility that this release could garner enough sales and fans to merit the production of a brand-new entry in the series! Fingers crossed.

Modern Additions & More Good Stuff

Image Source: Nintendo

The fifth reason why Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is perfect for the Switch is because of all the performance-enhancing extras. These quality-of-life upgrades give you the ability to fast-forward battle animations, reset previous turns, and play the game faster making the game even more enjoyable and overall more seamless. Hachi’s shop is back, too, with more unlockables and content to purchase that brings the game to an advanced level of immersion.

This updated Advance Wars experience has a myriad of terrific benefits, making it the perfect pocket strategy game for owners of the Nintendo Switch. With the new fast-forward controls and reset turns, this game can easily be played in small bite-sized chunks of gameplay without too much worry about making minor mistakes and feeling like you lost because you rushed into a bad decision. These new features allow you to rush through missions during limited play sessions, when you just have to get your strategy gaming fix in. And you can also quickly take things a step back when you accidentally make a major error.

With all of these factors packed in, players should find it easy to get hooked on this intricately designed and elegant classic that remains as relevant as ever for those who want a pocket strategy game with them wherever they go. There are limitless amounts of replayability here with all of the multiplayer options and the returning feature to create your own custom maps. As you can see, these 5 Ways Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is perfect for the Switch prove that this game belongs in your collection.

