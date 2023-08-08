Games Like Dave the Diver If You’re Looking for Something Similar

Dave the Diver was one of the most pleasant surprises of 2023, bringing together two distinct playstyles into one epic storyline. But once the game is over, you may find yourself in a void the size of the Blue Hole, and it may inspire a desire to go on another epic diving or restaurant adventure.

Fortunately, there are a few installments out there that can fit the bill, whether it be due to their fishing escapades, restaurant gameplay, or RPG elements. So, if you want something similar, here’s our list of games like Dave the Diver.

Dredge

Image Source: Black Salt Games

Dredge is an excellent alternative to the pelagic adventures of Dave the Diver, as it takes you back to the sea to collect a ton of fish. However, this time around, you’ll take on the role of a captain, directing the ship through the treacherous ocean and customizing the vessel with the best equipment.

Compared to Dave the Diver’s coziness vibes, Dredge leans a bit more on the horror side, so players must watch their back when heading out into the deep sea. You’ll also explore various areas to unravel the mystery of the Marrows, featuring quests, conversations with island residents, and RPG elements.

Moonlighter

Image Source: Digital Sun

If you loved Dave the Diver’s role-playing mechanics, you’ll certainly enjoy the action-adventure, Moonlighter. Like Dave, Will (the main protagonist) plays a dual role of a shopkeeper by day and a heroic warrior by night, switching up the gameplay style based on the time. You’ll embark on an immersive journey across various realms while befriending the residents of Rynoka.

When opening the shop, you can place items for sale to increase business, including a management system similar to Bancho’s restaurant. Then, players must venture out into the night to go against the wild beasts and collect a hefty amount of loot for their travels.

Overcooked

Image Source: Ghost Town Games Ltd.

If you want more teamwork action in Dave the Diver’s restaurant gameplay, you can check out the Overcooked series to stir up some trouble with your friends or family. You’ll work together to make numerous dishes for customers, where you must rely on one another to get the best results. Although, you might want to make an agreement to still love each other afterward, given that many relationships have been put to the test with the restaurants’ chaotic rushes.

Players will have many installments to choose from within the series, from the original to a gourmet edition. Each game includes its own set of challenges and recipes, and you can master them all by establishing your elite chef team.

Touhou Mystia’s Izakaya

Image Source: Two Color Purple Butterfly & Re零同人社

The restaurant simulator, Touhou Mystia’s Izakaya, showcases many akin features of Dave the Diver as you collect ingredients for your business and serve customers during the night. As the owner, players must maximize the patrons’ dining experience by satisfying everyone’s meal preferences and keeping track of the budget. However, some customers will increase the challenge through their mystery dishes, in which you must decipher the recipe through their vague hints.

Cozy gamers can rest assured with Touhou Mystia’s Izakaya’s non-combat elements, focusing strictly on the restaurant and other storytelling features. You’ll still get to explore the world to meet an eccentric bunch of characters, as well as obtain adorable collectibles for Mystia’s basement.

Luna’s Fishing Garden

Image Source: Coldwild Games & illufinch

Luna’s Fishing Garden is another cozy game that you should add to your collection, especially if you love expanding your knowledge of the various critters of the sea. While the installment isn’t based on diving, you can continue to build up your inventory with over 20 breeds of fish types using your trusty rod. Players can also establish their own garden, like Dave the Diver’s farming aspect, to unlock new animals.

At the same time, you can meet up with island spirits and trade your goods with the helpful fox. Or, players can simply enjoy the scenery of the game’s vibrant 2D graphics.

Spiritfarer

Image Source: Thunder Lotus Games

Spiritfarer takes you on a bittersweet journey with the ferry master, Stella, who cares for and guides the deceased to the afterlife. Similar to Dave the Diver, players will participate in many activities, such as fishing, management, cooking, and crafting. Those who want to play with others can also try out the local co-op mode to take control of the feline Daffodil.

You’ll gradually expand your ferry over time through Spiritfarer’s vast customization system, as well as design your character and cat’s appearance. The more you establish your base, the more memories you’ll share with those passing on, including four cordial spirit friends.

Abzu

Image Source: Giant Squid

Now it’s finally time to get off the land and dive into the deep sea with the oceanic adventures of Abzu. This time around, players can explore a much bigger Blue Hole as they discover a variety of fish and underwater ruins. The secrets you uncover will remind you of the Sea People’s mythology, primarily when encountering ancient inscriptions and pictographs.

Given that Abzu is solely based in the ocean, you’ll have more free range in swimming movements through the character’s versatile agility. Nevertheless, players must tread carefully in the deep trenches of the sea, where they may come across dreadful creatures.

Catch & Cook: Fishing Adventure

Image Source: Campfire Studio

Catch & Cook: Fishing Adventure relatively follows the same formula as Dave the Diver, in which you collect your resources and cook them for a restaurant. You can acquire ingredients by exploring the sea on your boat, permitting you to see your targets from an underwater perspective. Players can cast a net to grab a whole school of fish or take it further by capturing a menacing shark.

Once you’ve collected enough critters, you can put your culinary skills to the test and create various dishes for your recipe book. Players can even take on the role of a pirate to uncover treasures and sunken ships, expanding their inventory further.

Subnautica

Image Source: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

If you want to experience a game that is totally out of this world, you can dive into the alien universe of Subnautica to navigate through an underwater planet. Just like Dave the Diver, players must keep track of their oxygen levels to withstand the deep sea, along with the dangers of the harmful wildlife. Players can prolong their survivability by crafting upgrades for their equipment, such as a Pressure Re-Active Waterproof Nanosuit or PRAWN Suit.

Once it turns to night, you must handle the pressure of the darkness, leading to the appearance of fearsome creatures. You must also decipher the planet’s mysterious origins to find a way off the world and the reasoning behind the crash.

Moonglow Bay

Image Source: Bunnyhug

The slice-of-life fishing RPG Moonglow Bay centers around a rookie angler as they try to save a town from bankruptcy. You can play the game alone or experience the story with another player to get extra help for your activities. With over 151 fish species, you’ll spend a lot of time fishing in the extensive Moonglow Bay, allowing you to cook up the catch of the day or send them over to the aquarium.

The town features many inhabitants to befriend and quests to embark on, getting you one step closer to restoring the area to its former glory. Additionally, players can travel around a plethora of sites, including the Glacier and the Astral Clouds.

That does it for our picks on the games like Dave the Diver, and you can continue on the adventure by checking our best staff guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more content about the game.