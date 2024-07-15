Why the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Ending Was Disappointing

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC arrived with a thunderous promise. Unveiling Miquella’s story, we expected a revelation, a satisfying conclusion to a character shrouded in mystery. Instead, what we got was a flickering candle flame in the vast dark, leaving more questions than answers and a lingering sense of disappointment. Here’s our explainer on why the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree ending felt a bit disappointing.

Recommended Videos

Narrative Issues

The core issue lies in the narrative’s abrupt shift. In the base game, Miquella is presented as a beacon of hope, an empyrean untouched by the Golden Order’s corruption. Yet, the DLC paints a disturbing picture. We discover a ruthless ambition lurking beneath the surface, a willingness to sacrifice and manipulate to achieve godhood.

In the endgame flashback cutscene, it is revealed that Miquella had planned his ascension, and made a vow with Radahn to be his consort. It is also revealed that Malenia knew of their vow and reminded Radahn of it during their battle in Caelid.

The battle also leaves plots some plot points, like Radahn holding back the stars, still up in the air despite his second appearance now. Players concluded that he was trying to prevent his fate of becoming Miquella’s consort. It would explain why Malenia fought against him, to make him stop resisting his fate, and also explain what she whispered to him: “Miquella beckons thee.” This sudden turn of events feels like a bit of a retcon, leaving us grappling with a character we thought we understood.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Boss Woes

Further compounding the problem is the strange reuse of Radahn as the final boss. While the lore implications of his return are intriguing, the execution feels uninspired. The fight offers little in the way of novelty, with Mohg’s presence barely a cosmetic alteration on a familiar foe.

The final boss literally uses a single blood flame attack from Mohg’s body. To think about the possibilities and potential Mohg and Radahn’s fusion brought was immense, but instead, FromSoft chose to throw a couple of horns on his sleeve, gave him a single blood flame attack, and called it a day. Mohg has one of the most diverse move sets in the whole game, an incredible design, and he’s arguably one of the strongest in the Lands Between. Yet his fusion with Radahn was incredibly boring. We were robbed of the chance to experience a truly unique culmination of the narrative, left instead with a recycled challenge, and a sense of missed opportunity.

Another major letdown is the lack of resolution for dangling plot threads. Malenia, a pivotal figure in the base game, is relegated to a whisper in the wind. The Gloam-Eyed Queen, another enigmatic character hinted at, is completely absent from the narrative. Many of us were excited about the Gloam-Eyed Queen being explored as the mother of Malenia and Messmer. These loose ends create a frustrating sense of incompleteness as if the storytellers themselves lost interest halfway through.

This sense of incompleteness is followed throughout the DLC journey with some major sections of the map being ignorable and lackluster. To add to it, mounting incredible frustration from the increasingly difficult bosses and sealing it off with a short cutscene for an ending was massively underwhelming. Many fans would agree with the sentiment that as fun as the DLC was, we felt lost with the ending, standing around the Gate of Divinity just wondering if that was it.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

An Ambiguous Ending

The ending itself is a particular point of contention. A brief cutscene offers little closure, leaving us with a kneeling Miquella pleading his case for a “gentler world.” But the weight of his actions – the manipulation, the sacrifice – hangs heavy in the air. We’re left to decide for ourselves whether to believe him, a choice devoid of the emotional impact it could have had with a more nuanced narrative. This leads to the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree ending feeling disappointing and abrupt.

Some may argue that this ambiguity is part of FromSoftware’s charm, encouraging players to piece together the story on their own. However, in this case, the ambiguity feels more like a lack of direction. There’s a difference between leaving room for interpretation and simply leaving the audience adrift.

It’s important to acknowledge the good aspects of the DLC. The world of the Shadow Realm is beautifully crafted, offering a fresh perspective on the Lands Between. The lore scattered throughout the environments provides some fascinating insights, even if they don’t fully answer our burning questions. The boss fights themselves, while not particularly innovative with Radahn’s inclusion, are challenging and engaging.

Ultimately, Shadow of the Erdtree feels like a missed opportunity in terms of its narrative potential. The potential for a captivating story about a conflicted demigod was squandered. The reuse of a boss, the lack of resolution for key characters, and the underwhelming ending all contribute to a sense of disappointment. While there are still tons of enjoyable elements to be found, the Shadow of the Erdtree ending being disappointing casts a shadow over what could have been an even more brilliant addition to the Elden Ring lore.

While you’re here, check out our rankings for the toughest bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree, and also go over the area order and progress route.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy