How to Defeat Radahn Consort of Miquella in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is a punishingly difficult DLC, and Radahn is perhaps the greatest challenge of all. Here’s a guide on how to defeat Radahn Consort of Miquella in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Recommended Videos

Radahn Consort of Miquella Elden Ring Guide

First, keep in mind that this is going to be a tough fight. As such, we recommend a minimum level of 200 before attempting it. You can find Radahn in front of the Divine Gate. The closest Site of Grace is called the Divine Gate Front Staircase.

Radahn is a relentless opponent who chains combos together quickly, meaning you’ll need to keep on your toes with little room for error. You’ll have to take advantage of any openings that present themselves, while dodging whenever possible.

Air Slam: This attack sees Radahn leap into the air and slam down to attack. It’s simple to dodge, but he’ll occasionally do this twice in a row. It’s best to wait until he does it again, rather than risk getting caught by attacking him after the first strike.

Five Hit Combo: You’ll need to dodge each of the strikes in the combo separately. After you’ve dodged the first three attacks, try to dodge behind him to avoid the final two strikes. If you dodge everything correctly, you’ll have some time to attack.

Meteor Crash: This move is signaled by Radahn pulling his swords close, standing straight, and spinning into the air. He’ll gain speed as he approaches. The trick is to dodge as soon as he gains speed near you, allowing you to attack.

Meteor Surge: This attack sees Radahn tucking his cleavers in and curling up. Initially, he’ll pull you towards him – dodge away from him to get out of range. He’ll slam his swords into the ground, creating a growing AOE zone.

Holy Light Shower: This attack typically opens Radahn’s second phase. He’ll levitate into the air and summon beams of light centered on you, which will eventually explode. To escape, run away as soon as you see him starting to levitate.

Hole Skydive: When he’s down to 30% health, Radahn adds this attack to his retinue. This is similar to the attack used by Scarscourge Radahn, but it’s faster and has a bigger zone of damage. As with the Holy Light Shower, you can escape by running as far as you can as soon as Radahn leaps into the sky.

Image Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment, via IGDB

To defeat Radahn, it’s best to utilize a hit and run playstyle, taking a few strikes whenever you see an opening. At most, this will usually be just a strike or two. However, there are a few methods you can use to boost your chances.

Radahn is vulnerable to bleeding. Equipping your best bleed weapons and consuming a larval tear will help you take him down. If you’re not used to incorporating these weapons into your build, it might be worth practicing elsewhere to get used to them.

The Golden Braid will significantly boost your resistance to holy damage. While it’s always best to avoid Radahn’s attacks wherever possible, this armor is handy if you’re having trouble.

Both Thiollier and Sir Ansbach are summonable in this battle, as long as they’re still alive. You can also summon your Spirit Ash after dodging the initial attacks of either phase.

Finally, consider using Miquella’s Great Rune before the battle begins. This item can be found by defeating the Scadutree Avatar. Using it will save you if you get grabbed, but only once.

Defeating Radahn will reward you with 500,000 runes and Remembrance of a God and a Lord. The second item can be exchanged with Finger Reader Enia in exchange for your choice of three items.

Greatsword or Radahn (Light)

Greatsword of Radanh (Lord)

Light of Miquella

You’ll also be able to collect the Young Lion Armor from Enia as part of the Remembrance Gear. Looking for the best Bleeding build in Shadow of the Erdtree? We’ve got you covered.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy