Is EA FC 24 Cross Gen Compatible? PS4 vs PS5 & Xbox One vs Xbox Series X|S Explained

EA FC 24 marks a new beginning for EA Sports following the conclusion of their longstanding relationship with football’s governing body, FIFA. And while there are many similarities, frequent players are eager to know about cross-generation compatibility. Crossplay is one thing, but can players enjoying FC 24 on Xbox One or PS4 take on those playing Xbox Series X|S or PS5 respectively? That’s what we’re here to answer.

Is EA FC 24 Cross Gen Compatible?

The short and unfortunate answer is no, EA FC 24 does not have cross gen compatibility.

The title is crossplay compatible, however, meaning players on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC can play both against and with one another. Just as well, players on Xbox One and PS4 can play with each other. For those hoping to link up with others on the Nintendo Switch, though, you’re unfortunately out of luck.

Still, it’s worth checking out just how many game modes can be enjoyed via crossplay. From the Ultimate Team staple to the introduction Co-op Seasons, FC 24 not being cross-gen shouldn’t sting too much. The field could be that much bigger, but these little additions alone signal a step forward.

That’s everything there is to know about whether EA FC 24 is cross-gen compatible or not. That said, if you’re looking for more coverage, you’ve come to the right place. From conquering Marquee Matchups to digging into Evolutions, Twinfinite is the place to be.