What Time Do EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups Go Live? Release Times Explained

Marquee Matchup Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) are back in Ultimate Team once again, this time in EA FC 24. So, what does that mean for you? It means it’s time to talk about when Marquee Matchups go live, how long they stick around, and how you can earn even more rewards to make your team the best it can be.

When Do Marquee Matchup SBCs Go Live in EA FC 24?

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 are officially live now, and looks to be following a similar release schedule to FIFA 23. That means every Thursday, unless otherwise specified, Ultimate Team fanatics can look forward to another slate of SBCs to grind. In order to access the first one, though, you’ll have to complete the ‘Foundations I’ SBC. After four easy exchanges, Marquee Matchups will unlock for you.

Of the four Marquee Matchups SBCs, there remains a steady rise in difficulty from build to build. While the first matchup will allow you to exchange Bronze Players with very little Chemistry, you’ll need Rare Players and significantly higher Chemistry by the time you get to the fourth build.

When Do Marquee Matchups Expire?

Players have one week to complete Marquee Matchups before they are replaced by the next slate every Thursday. Whether there’s domestic football or an International break, there will typically be a Marquee Matchup SBC every week. And while EA does like to refresh Ultimate Team as the game goes on, this has long been a staple of the franchise.

How to Get Marquee Matchups Rewards

Players receive Marquee Matchup rewards the same way they receive every other SBC reward. There is a reward for each build, as well as a group reward for completing all four of them, which gives players the incentive to complete these challenges every week. The packs you earn through this SBC can be found in the ‘Store’ waiting for you.

For now, that’s all you need to know about Marquee Matchups release times in EA FC 24. But your fun doesn’t have to end there. Whether it’s Ultimate Team, Career Mode, or otherwise, Twinfinite’s FC 24 coverage continues with plenty of content below.