EA FC 24 Install Size on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One & PC

It’s September once again, which means it’s time to hone your skills on the pitch! This year, EA Sports is back with EA FC 24, the first of its name following a decades-long partnership with FIFA. And while they’re no longer working together to release the biggest football game in the world, you best believe you’ll still need a considerable amount of storage to hold this edition. It’s time to break down the EA FC 24 install size.

EA FC 24 Download Size on Every Platform

Below, we’ve compiled a list of digital downloaded sizes for your convenience. That said, there’s always the chance you’ll need some additional storage down the road. Regardless, here’s what we’re looking at right now.

All in all, install sizes remained roughly in line with last year’s. However, we’ve seen quite a range of sizes when it comes to Xbox versions. Some images online have indicated needing roughly 45 GB of space to download FC 24, whereas the official Xbox website shows a total closer to 60 GB. At the end of the day, all of the console sizes are manageable.

It’s also important to note that these sizes may fluctuate the longer the game is out. That’s because EA Sports will often add updates or patches to previously existing versions, which typically means you’ll need a little bit more storage than initially intended.

For the time being, that's all we've got on EA FC 24 install sizes on all platforms. If anything changes, we'll be sure to let you know.