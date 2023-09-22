Footballers, rejoice! Another September means the newest edition of FIFA EA Sports FC. And if you’ve preordered, that means you’re due some goodies. But how does one redeem them? Well you’re in luck, because we’re here to tell you how to get EA FC 24 preorder bonuses with this very guide. How about that?

All Preorder Bonuses in EA FC 24

Now, things differ a bit depending on whether you preordered the Standard or Ultimate Edition of the game. For starters, the Standard Edition releases on September 29, 2023 whereas folks who got their hands on the Ultimate Edition were granted seven days early access starting on September 22, 2023. Let’s briefly walk through the rest of the edition-specific bonuses before moving forward.

Standard Edition

Cover Star Loan Item (10 UT Matches)

Male Ambassador Loan Item (5 UT Matches)

Female Ambassador Loan Item (5 UT Matches)

Additional Player Personality Points in Player Career

5 Star Coach For Hire in Manager Career

Clubs PlayStyle Slot Unlocked

Ultimate Edition

All of the above Standard Edition bonuses

7 Days Early Access

UCL UT Hero Item (must have pre-ordered by August 22, 2023)

4,600 FC Points (previously FIFA Points)

Nike UT Campaign (incl. Loan Item and Kit)

TOTW 1 UT Player Item

Ultimate Team Preorder Bonuses in EA FC 24

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Naturally, the bulk of these preorder bonuses can be found in Ultimate Team, arguably FC’s biggest game mode to date. All you have to do is start up the game on your console or PC, go to the store, and open the packs available to you. If said packs have not appeared in the store yet, try restarting your game and make sure you have the most recent version.

One bonus you will notice isn’t there from the start, assuming you preordered by August 22, is the UT Hero Card. That’s only because they don’t go live until November 27, so stay tuned!

Career Mode Preorder Bonuses in EA FC 24

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

While most of these bonuses pertain to Ultimate Team, that doesn’t mean all of them do. In fact, there are a couple of very good Career Mode perks to take advantage whether you’re taking that journey as a manager or player. And as it happens, you don’t even have to create a custom manager or player to unlock such perks.

Managerial Bonus in EA FC 24

When starting a Manager Career, you’ll be prompted to ‘Paint Your Vision,’ which entails selecting a play style and hiring up to 13 coaches. Those coaches range in their abilities, on a scale of 1-5, and can be assigned to either your Attackers, Midfielders, Defenders, or Goalkeepers. With the preorder bonus, managers will be able to hire one coach who has five stars across the board. However, you can still only apply that coach onto one section of your team. But hey, that’s quite the boost.

Player Bonus in EA FC 24

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Similarly to the Manager Career, you do not have to create a custom player to unlock the bonus that will come with it. However, isn’t it that little bit more fun to start a career with yourself? Either way, with the preorder, you’ll gain an additional boost of Personality Points to help build your Pro into one of the greatest to ever take the pitch.

That’s all for now on how to get EA FC 24 preorder bonuses, but be sure to keep it right here for our continued FC 24 coverage by checking out one of the various links below.