When Do You Get EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition 4600 FC Points? Answered

If you’re an avid FIFA player, which will now go by EA FC for the foreseeable future, then it’s likely you’ve dabbled in the franchise’s Ultimate Team mode. That very mode remains this year, but how can players get their hands on perks such as 4600 FC Points? Well, that’s why we’re here. Here’s when you’ll receive your 4,600 FC Points from the EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition.

Acquiring 4600 FC Points in EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition

As long as you pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition, players won’t have to look too hard for their 4,600 FC Points. Just log in and boot up the ever-popular game mode for the first time. The only catch is that the game must have already been released in the region you’ve pre-ordered it.

In addition to FC Points, owners of the Ultimate Edition were eligible for other bonuses as well. 7 days early access is arguably the biggest one, but if players bought it before August 22 then they’ll receive an Ultimate Team Hero card as well.

That’s everything you need to know about when you’ll receive your 4600 FC Points from the EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition. Coverage of FC 24 is just beginning, though. For more updates, including top player ratings, keep it right here at Twinfinite.