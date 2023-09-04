All EA FC 24 Editions & Preorder Bonuses, Explained

With EA Sports FC rapidly approaching, fans of football and football video games are eager to know the ins and out of the game, its versions and what they can get if they pre-order. Here’s everything on FC 24’s editions and pre-order bonuses.

EA Sports FC Editions & Pre-Order Bonuses

There are two versions of EA Sports FC 24. These are the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition. Naturally, the former is the more basic version and the latter is the premium version, giving purchasers more but asking for a heftier outlay.

Below, we’ve detailed what each gives players, when they launch and how much they cost.

Version Release Date Additional Content (on top of FC 24 base game) Cost Standard Edition 29 September 2022 – Cover Star Loan Item (10 UT Matches)

– Male Ambassador Loan Item (5 UT Matches)

– Female Ambassador Loan Item (5 UT Matches)

– Additional Player Personality Points in Player Career

– 5 Star Coach For Hire in Manager Career

– Clubs PlayStyle Slot Unlocked £69.99 / $69.99 Ultimate Edition 22 September 2022 – All of the above Standard Edition bonuses

– UCL UT Hero Item (must have pre-ordered by 22 August, 2023)

– 7 Days Early Access

– 4,600 FC Points (previously FIFA Points)

– Nike UT Campaign (incl. Loan Item and Kit)

– TOTW 1 UT Player Item £99.99 / $99.99

In short, if you’re a football video game super-fan, it’s probably worth splashing out on the Ultimate Edition for its perks and the one week early access.

That’s not to discount what’s included in the Standard Edition though, with plenty on offer for those who don’t want to pay the extra £30 / $30.

For everything else FC 24, including whether it's crossplay, stick with us right here at Twinfinite.