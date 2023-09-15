EA Sports FC 24 Player Ratings: Highest Rated Players in PL, NWSL, SPL, La Liga, & More!

EA Sports takes the pitch with a whole new title, with EA FC 24 tantalizingly close to releasing. There are plenty of changes to look forward to, from Career Mode to Ultimate Team. But at the end of the day, no matter your preference, everyone loves a good ratings debate. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered. Without further ado, here are the top EA Sports FC 24 player ratings.

EA Sports FC 24 Player Ratings

Some transfer windows are yet to close across the globe, but for the most part, clubs have finished the bulk of their transfer business. There are plenty of faces in new places this season, and with the rise of the Saudi Pro League, a lot more star power to go around. Yet perhaps the biggest inclusion into EA FC 24 may just be incorporating the women’s game into EA’s most popular game mode, Ultimate Team.

What follows are the Top 24 players from each league that EA has promoted so far. Get it, because it’s EA FC 24? Pretty clever, right?

Highest Rated PL Players in EA FC 24

Fresh off his record-breaking Premier League debut, it’s no surprise that Manchester City’s treble winning striker leads the pack. In fact, half of the PL’s top 10 players belong to City.

Erling Haaland – 91 Kevin De Bruyne – 91 Alisson – 89 Casemiro – 89 Rúben Dias -89 Rodri – 89 Mohamed Salah – 89 Virgil van Dijk – 89 Ederson – 89 Bruno Fernandes – 88 Bernardo Silva – 88 Martin Ødegaard – 87 Son Heung-min – 87 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 86 Christopher Nkunku – 86 Andrew Robertson – 86 Bukayo Saka – 86 Sandro Tonali – 86 Phil Foden – 86 Emiliano Martínez – 85 Jack Grealish – 85 Diego Jota – 85 Declan Rice – 85 Kieran Trippier – 85

Highest Rated Barclay’s WSL Players in EA FC 24

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Last year’s joint-cover athlete Sam Kerr tops the Barclay’s WSL once more, and to take it one step further, is the only player to achieve a 90 overall across the league.

Sam Kerr – 90 Guro Reiten – 88 Beth Mead – 87 Lauren Hemp – 86 Vivianne Miedema – 86 Kim Little – 86 Ashley Lawrence – 86 Jill Roord – 86 Mary Earps – 86 Millie Bright – 85 Katie McCabe – 85 Manuela Zinsberger – 85 Kadeisha Buchanan – 85 Khadija Shaw – 85 Leah Williamson – 85 Rachel Daly – 85 Alessia Russo – 84 Catarina Macario – 84 Caitlin Foord – 84 Amanda Ilestedt – 84 Fran Kirby – 84 Ann-Katrin Berger – 84 Chloe Kelly – 84 Ashleigh Neville – 84

Highest Rated Liga F Players in EA FC 24

Fresh off their Women’s World Cup triumph, there is plenty of talent coming out of Spain. The majority of the women on this list not only represent Spain, but they call Barcelona home as well. To say this league is a little lopsided would be an understatement.

Alexia Putellas – 91 Aitana Bonmatí – 90 Caroline Graham Hansen – 90 Mapi León – 89 Irene Paredes – 88 Patri Guijarro – 88 Fridolina Rolfö – 87 Lucy Bronze – 87 Sandra Paños – 87 Ona Batlle – 85 Asisat Oshoala – 85* Keira Walsh – 85* Marta Torrejón – 84 Caroline Weir – 84 Rasheedat Ajibade – 83 Claudia Pina – 83 Ludmila – 83 Mayra Ramírez – 83 Racheal Kundananji – 83 Ángela Sosa – 82* Ana-Maria Crnogorčević – 82* Misa – 82* Amaiur Sarriegi – 82* Manuela Vanegas – 82

*Not listed in the official EA FC Tweet, but listed on the official EA FC site.

Highest Rated SPL Players in EA FC 24

I imagine the reaction to Ronaldo’s overall rating will be calm and reasonable. But aside from that, the Saudi Pro League really splashed the cash this past summer. And if this window is any indication, this is only the beginning.

Karim Benzema – 90 Neymar Jr. – 89 Cristiano Ronaldo – 86 N’Golo Kanté – 86 Riyad Mahrez – 86 Sadio Mané – 86 Sergej Milinković-Savić – 86 Yassine Bounou – 85 Aymeric Laporte – 85 Rúben Neves – 84 Fabinho – 84 Kalidou Koulibaly – 84 Marcelo Brozović – 83 Roberto Firmino – 82 Otávio – 82 Seko Fofana – 82 Franck Kessié – 82 Édouard Mendy – 82 Allan Saint-Maximin – 81 Malcom – 81 Anderson Talisca – 81 Jordan Henderson – 80 Roger Ibañez – 80 Aleksandar Mitrović – 79

Highest Rated La Liga Players in EA FC 24

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Jude Bellingham may be the biggest new star in Madrid, making the move from Borussia Dortmund this summer, but he still has a little ways to go to reach the top of the La Liga charts.

Thibaut Courtois – 90 Robert Lewandowski – 90 Vinicius Junior – 89 Marc-André ter Stegen – 89 Antoine Griezmann – 88 Jan Oblak – 88 Federico Valverde – 88 Frenkie de Jong – 87 Luka Modrić – 87 Ronald Araújo – 86 Jude Bellingham – 86 João Cancelo – 86 Éder Militão – 86 Pedri – 86 İlkay Gündoğan – 86 Toni Kroos – 86 Dani Parejo – 86 Marcos Acuña – 85 David Alaba – 85 Iago Aspas – 85 Jules Koundé – 85 Antonio Rüdiger – 85 Rodrygo – 85 Mikel Merino – 84

Highest Rated Frauen-Bundesliga Players in EA FC 24

Would you say this list Pop(p)s? Even if you wouldn’t, much like Barcelona in Liga F, Wolfsburg boast the most talent in the Frauen-Bundesliga – starting at the top.

Alexandra Popp – 88 Ewa Pajor – 87 Lena Oberdorf – 87 Lina Magull – 87 Lea Schüller – 86 Merle Frohms – 85 Kathrin Hendrich – 85 Svenja Huth – 85 Linda Dallmann – 84 Pernille Harder – 84 Georgia Stanway – 84 Klara Bühl – 83 Sara Doorsoun – 83 Magdalena Eriksson – 83 Laura Freigang – 83 Giulia Gwinn – 83 Marina Hegering – 83 Dominique Janssen – 83 Katharina Naschenweng – 83 Lara Prašnikar – 83 Nicole Billa – 82 Janina Minge – 81 Elisa Senß – 80 Sharon Beck – 79

Highest Rated Bundesliga Players in EA FC 24

Harry Kane is no longer one of Tottenham Hotspur’s own. But he is the highest rated player in the Bundesliga in EA FC 24. And, the only player to hit 90 overall in the league.

Harry Kane – 90 Joshua Kimmich – 88 Gregor Kobel – 87 Manuel Neuer – 87 Matthijs de Ligt – 86 Jamal Musiala – 86 Kingsley Coman – 85 Leon Goretzka – 85 Kevin Trapp – 85 Florian Wirtz – 85 Julian Brandt – 84 Koen Casteels – 84 Matthias Ginter – 84 Serge Gnabry – 84 Álex Grimaldo – 84 Péter Gulácsi – 84 Kim Min Jae – 84 Thomas Müller – 84 Leroy Sané – 84 Niklas Süle – 84 Emre Can – 83 Alphonso Davies – 83 Jeremie Frimpong – 83 Willi Orbán – 83

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Highest Rated NWSL Players in EA FC 24

There are plenty of USWNT players that make up the best of the best in the NWSL, even if they couldn’t make the Women’s World Cup a three-peat.

Alex Morgan – 89 Debinha – 88 Sophia Smith – 88 Rose Lavelle – 87 Mallory Swanson – 86 Amandine Henry – 85 Megan Rapinoe – 85 Becky Sauerbrunn – 85 Kailen Sheridan – 85 Bella Bixby – 84 Jane Campbell – 84 Crystal Dunn – 84 Jess Fishlock – 84 Aubrey Kingsbury – 84 Marta – 84 Yuki Nagasato – 84 Trinity Rodman – 84 Desiree Scott – 84 Adrianna Franch – 83 Meghan Klingenberg – 83 Casey Murphy – 83 Alyssa Naeher – 83 Kelley O’Hara – 83 Christen Press – 83

Highest Rated D1 Arkema Players in EA FC 24

Another league without a 90 overall to speak of, much like the NWSL the top women’s league in France still has a lot of talent to speak of.

Kadidiatou Diani – 89 Ada Hegerberg – 89 Wendie Renard – 88 Christiane Endler – 88 Marie Katoto – 88 Selma Bacha – 86 Grace Geyoro – 86 Sakina Karchaoui – 86 Lindsey Horan – 86 Delphine Cascarino – 84 Sara Däbritz – 84 Paulina Dudek – 84 Eugénie Le Sommer – 84 Amel Majri – 84 Clara Mateo – 84 Lieke Martens – 84 Chiamaka Nnadozie – 84 Ellie Carpenter – 83 Mathilde Bourdieu – 83 Vanessa Gilles – 83 Dzsenifer Marozsán – 83 Griedge Mbock – 83 Ramona Bachmann – 82 Sandy Baltimore – 82

Highest Rated Ligue 1 Players in EA FC 24

Mbappé remains the best player in Ligue 1, but with Real Madrid pining for the superstar, how much longer will that be the case?

Kylian Mbappé – 91 Marquinhos – 87 Gianluigi Donnarumma – 87 Ousmane Dembélé – 86 Keylor Navas – 85 Achraf Hakimi – 84 Lucas Hernández – 84 Milan Škriniar – 84 Ben Yedder – 83 Alexandre Lacazette – 83 Marco Asensio – 83 Presnel Kimpembe – 82 Anthony Lopes – 82 Nuno Mendes – 82 Benjamin Bourigeaud – 81 Jonathan Clauss – 81 Danilo Pereira – 81 Jonathan David – 81 Martin Terrier – 81 Geoffrey Kondogbia – 81 Gaëtan Laborde – 81 Nemanja Matić – 81 Brice Samba – 81 Manuel Ugarte – 81

Highest Rated Serie A Players in EA FC 24

Last but not least, Italy’s top league is fresh off a historic season in which Napoli won the title for the first time since 1989-90. So it’s no surprise Victor Osimhen is the man to sit atop Serie A.

Victor Osimhen – 88 Lautaro Martínez – 87 Mike Maignan – 87 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 86 Rafael Leão – 86 Nicolò Barella – 86 Paulo Dybala – 86 Wojciech Szczęsny – 86 Alessandro Bastoni – 85 Theo Hernández – 85 Giovanni Di Lorenzo – 85 Domenico Berardi – 85 Hakan Çalhanoğlu – 85 Ciro Immobile – 85 Ismaël Bennacer – 84 Bremer – 84 Federico Chiesa – 84 Stanislav Lobotka – 84 Luis Alberto – 84 Romelu Lukaku – 84 Adrien Rabiot – 84 Chris Smalling – 84 Yann Sommer – 84 Fikayo Tomori – 84

While there are likely more ratings to come from now until the game’s release (Lionel Messi is playing in MLS, after all), that’s everything you need to know so far about the top EA Sports FC 24 player ratings. If you’re looking for more EA FC content, all you need to do is check out everything we have to offer below.