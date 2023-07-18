All EA FC 24 Career Mode Changes: Agents Innovations, Tactical Visions & More

While a lot of recent FIFA iterations have plowed new features into Ultimate Team, fans of EA Sports’ football simulation series will be reassured to know that there’s plenty coming to Career Mode for FC24 too. Here’s it all broken down.

During the game’s official reveal in Amsterdam, EA confirmed that, for the first time, Manager Career and Player Career will be separate options in FC 24. There’s new features in both, meaning however you play and wherever you choose to invest your hours, there’s new features and mechanics for you to explore.

EA FC 24 Manager Career Mode

Total Management System & Tactical Visions

Headlining the changes, and inspired by Pep Guardiola’s magical innovation at Manchester City, is the Total Management System. It’s designed to give players as much “control” as possible, letting them take control of aspects they previously couldn’t.

Within the Total Management System, there’s a series of seven Tactical Visions to choose from. These will dictate how your team plays and make it far easier to implement a tactical style. Among the seven Tactical Visions are Tiki Taka, Gegenpress, Counter Attack and Park the Bus.

Principal Game Designer Alex Constantinescu explained: “These allow you to define exactly how your team sets up from a tactical perspective and execute that plan on the pitch.”

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Backroom Staff

Adding to the nuances of the Tactical Visions is a new backroom staff system. Managers, like scouting players, will need to select and hire backroom staff that fit with their chosen Tactical Vision. Not only will these staff members aid in the tactical clarity and players following instructions on the pitch, they’ll aid with player development and ensure as many of your squad as possible hit their ceilings.

Game Design Director Pete O’Donnell said: “These coaches will not only give tactical boosts to players, they’ll also help with the speed of player development, just like in the real world. Combining the right Tactical Vision with a well selected set of coaches is a perfect way for managers to set themselves up for success.”

Match Preparation

The next major innovation is known as Match Preparation. Consisting of three parts — Training Plans, Pre-Match Reports and Match Ready Training — it’s designed to ensure your team is ready for each specific game. Opposition analysis will let you know what your side is set to come up against, orienting your preparations around the tactical style and players you’ll face.

O’Donnell explained: “As requested by the community, we’ve improved our training plans to allow managers to make sure that players are match fit for every single game. Pre match reports will allow managers to check the opposition formation, tactical vision, strengths and weaknesses [and] look at their key players.”

Match Ready Training lets players select certain drills based on their upcoming opponent. Successfully completing the drills give the participants boosts in the form of Playstyles for the upcoming match.

Tactical View & Spectator Mode

For the first time in EA’s football history, Tactical View includes a Spectator Mode, letting players watch from the touchline as their matches unfold. It puts them in the manager’s shoes literally, a big improvement on the simulation screens that featured in FIFA Career Mode.

You can make tactical adjustments as you watch, again heightening the immersion and imitation of real life football management.

Dynamic Moments

Rounding off the Manager Career changes is Dynamic Moments, a new feature designed to celebrate success as real life teams, players and staff do. EA revealed open-top bus tours that players will be able to live, as well as trophy lifts and more.

EA FC 24 Player Career Mode

Agents & Career Path Objectives

For Player Career Mode, players will benefit from innovations in the transfer and agent spheres. When players are involved in meetings with agents, they’ll be presented with multiple club options, deciding which they want to move to based on the interested parties.

Career Path Objectives give players linear goals to strive for guaranteeing a move to a club or league based on their ability to meet the goals. For example, a player may be able to secure themselves a move to a Premier League club if they’re able to score a certain amount of goals or make a certain amount of appearances at a lower level.

Playstyles

Playstyles are a new feature for EA FC 24. They also feature in Player Careers, with players able to develop specific Playstyles based on their personalities and strengths. Examples include Power Header and Trickster.

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Dynamic Moments

The Dynamic Moments also translate over from Manager Career. Where they focus on team achievements in Manager Careers, they focus on individual success in Player Career. If you reach the top and conquer the footballing world, you’re able to win the Ballon D’Or prize in-game.

In short, there's tons of new features to be excited about in Manager and Player Careers in EA FC 24.