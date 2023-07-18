EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Chemistry Changes Explained: ICON and Position Modifier Overhauls

EA have confirmed major changes to chemistry in Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, with FIFA 23’s system returning, albeit with a number of tweaks based on community feedback and ensuring players aren’t punished for incorporating ICONs or using players in their secondary positions.

FIFA 23 constituted a significant change for Ultimate Team chemistry, with players now accumulating up to three chemistry points based on teammates across the whole XI, rather than those in nearby positions.

Players were also given secondary positions to reflect real-life versatility, with them requiring a Position Modifier card every time they played a different position. Players playing in the wrong position received zero chemistry.

EA FC 24 Removes Position Modifier Cards Entirely

As it sounds, it did cause some problems, with players needing to apply a Position Modifier card every time they changed a player’s position. EA rectified this problem by adding daily Position Modifier SBCs, but they have now confirmed that there will be no need to apply these cards in FC24 and that players will automatically change their position if they are put into a place they are able to play.

Speaking at the game’s official reveal in Amsterdam, Senior Producer Garreth Reeder said: “To make chemistry even easier, we’ve completely removed the Position Modifier step. So you can now seamlessly move players around the squad and the player will automatically gain chemistry for their primary and alternate positions. This is also gonna work when searching for players in your club and finding out who can slot into SBCs and it’s gonna work for Draft as well.”

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

The changes will be welcome for players, with many frustrated at the extra level of expense and confusion that Position Modifier Cards came to represent.

EA FC 24 ICON Chemistry Changes Explained

There’s also changes to ICON chemistry. FIFA 23’s system was quickly criticized, with ICONs being far less valuable than HEROs and even normal cards because of their lack of affiliation to a specific club.

In FC 24, ICONs will contribute to chemistry for every league in a squad. It’ll make them far more valuable and useful when squad building.

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Jean Tether, Producer, explained: “After hearing the feedback from the community loud and clear that ICONs did not have a strong enough impact, each ICON in your squad will now give a chemistry contribution for every league that’s represented in your squad.”

The developers gave a couple of examples, showing how adding David Beckham to a team boosted the chemistry of players in the Serie A, Bundesliga and more. It might make ICONs more expensive on the Ultimate Team market, but it will recognize their rarity to a greater extent and make them the ultra-valuable items they’re supposed to be.

It’s shaping up to be a mega year for football video game fans everywhere, with EA implementing a number of features sure to placate complaints from Ultimate Team fans. Barring any delays, EA’s FC 24 will release on Sept. 29 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. The Ultimate Edition will also include seven days early access, among other bonuses, so players can start playing with their Ultimate Teams from Sept. 22.