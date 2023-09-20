EA FC 24 Team of the Week (FC TOTW) 1 Revealed: Lewandowski, Salah, & More

You can take the FIFA out of EA Sports, but you’ll never take our Ultimate Team. With the week of early access upon players, EA FC 24 is carrying on from the entries of old with their first slate of upgraded cards since the domestic seasons begin several weeks ago. So with that in mind, it’s time for EA FC 24 Team of the Week 1.

EA FC 24 Team of the Week 1 Revealed

Ultimate Team has some differences this time around as EA begins a new era of their footballing franchise, but the idea of Team of the Week remains. With upgraded cards already on the market, Week 1 looks like a who’s who of attacking talent – with Robert Lewandowski (91) of Barcelona leading the way – followed by Mohamed Salah (90) and Paulo Dybala (87) of Liverpool and Roma respectively.

This past weekend, Lewandowski racked up a goal and two assists as his Barcelona side punished Real Betis 5-0. Meanwhile, Salah continued his impressive start to the season by picking up two assists in Liverpool’s come-from-behind victory over Wolverhampton. Last but certainly not least, Dybala found his name on the scoresheet twice for Roma en route to a 7-0 victory over Empoli.

Of course, these three attackers aren’t the only big names to make EA FC’s very first TOTW. They are joined by the likes of Sakina Karchaoui, Mats Hummels, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan as well.

Full EA FC 24 TOTW 1

Alexandre Oukidja — Metz — GK — 80

Sakina Karchaoui — PSG — LB — 87

Mats Hummels — Borussia Dortmund — CB — 85

Tariq Lamptey — Brighton — LB — 84

Henrikh Mkhitaryan — Inter Milan — CM — 84

Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu — Galatasaray — LM — 81

Salem Aldawsari — Al Hilal — LM — 81

Alen Halilović — Fortuna Sittard — CAM — 80

Robert Lewandowski — Barcelona — ST — 91

Mohamed Salah — Liverpool — RW — 90

Paulo Dybala — Roma — ST — 87

Jérémy Doku — Manchester City — LW — 81

Terem Moffi — Nice — ST — 81

Serhou Guirassy — VfB Stuttgart — ST — 81

Jelle Bataille — Royal Antwerp — RB — 80

Haris Tabaković — Hertha Berlin — ST — 80

Martín Ojeda — Orlando City — RM — 81

Carlinhos — Portimonense — CAM — 80

In keeping with the previously announced Ultimate Team upgrades this year, you will not find a single player below the 80 overall threshold. It remains to be see if that will be the case every single week, of course, but it’s a nice start.

When Does EA FC 24 Team of the Week (TOTW) Release?

EA FC Team of the Week appears to be on a similar schedule as FIFA 23 TOTW releases, with a Wednesday evening release of 5pm GMT. Usually, these teams will base their selections off of the previous weekend of either domestic or international matches. With TOTW 1 now live, fans can expect a new release every week.

That's everything you need to know about EA FC 24 Team of the Week 1. It's a new era for the football franchise, and they've even brought along a few tweaks for the ride.