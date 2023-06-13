Where to Find Halls of the Damned Location in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Blizzard devs didn’t spare any effort when it came to bringing dungeons to Diablo 4. The game was released with 115 dungeons available, some of them directly tied to story missions and others to side quests. After fully exploring a dungeon and killing the boss that lives in most of them, besides all the great loot, players now get to unlock a Codex of Power Aspect, which grants passive perks separated by classes that can be activated after visiting an Occultist. In this guide, we will help you find the Halls of the Damned Dungeon and unlock its exclusive Aspect.

Halls of the Damned Dungeon Location in Diablo 4

The Halls of the Damned Dungeon is located in the Scouring Sands area of Kehjistan. The dungeon is level based, so don’t worry if your character didn’t hit level 50 or higher yet. There also aren’t any obstacles or things you need to do beforehand, and as such, getting there should be a breeze.

Besides Wrathful Phantoms, Succubus, and a few small bosses, you will find the Tomb Lord boss at the end of the dungeon. After finishing the ghoulish creature you unlock the Aspect of Disobedience, which provides you 0.25% increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to 25.00%.

