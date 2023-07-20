Should You Skip Campaign on Alts in Diablo 4? Answered

Whether you’re participating in the Season of the Malignant or not, skipping Diablo 4’s campaign is tempting. Is it worth it? Are there benefits to pushing the campaign aside? Well, it depends on how you want to approach endgame content in Diablo 4.

Why You Should and Shouldn’t Skip the Campaign in Diablo 4

Let’s keep this short and sweet: if you want to participate in Season 1, or any season for that matter, skipping the campaign is the quickest way to do so. In the case of the Season of the Malignant, you won’t get the quest until the campaign is completed. That means you won’t acquire any season-related items such as the Malignant Hearts.

That’s not the only benefit of skipping Diablo 4’s campaign, either. Compared to the variety of endgame content you’ll be engaging in, the campaign just doesn’t offer an efficient leveling experience. If you want to level as quickly as possible, Helltides, the Tree of Whisper, and Nightmare Dungeons are where it’s at.

With that said, there are a few benefits to experiencing the campaign again. If you’re someone who gets burned out quickly, going through the campaign is the perfect solution. You get experience at a steady pace, it’s truly a good story, and by the end you’ll be between level 40 to 50, anyway.

More importantly, Diablo 4’s campaign awards Legendary and Unique items, such as Vigo’s Protecting Amulet and the powerful Mother’s Embrace. However, those same items can still be found all over Sanctuary.

So, if you want to participate in new season immediately in Diablo 4, highlight your character at the main menu, then select ‘Skip Campaign’ on the right-hand side. Personally, I’ll be skipping the campaign on my Rogue, using a Twisted Blades build for the sake of efficiency.