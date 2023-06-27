how to reroll item passives in diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve picked up a rare item in Diablo 4 and thought, “This is almost perfect.” Usually it has strong stats all around, but one or two of the passives aren’t quite what I’m looking for. However, you can inch your way towards perfection by rerolling item passives in Diablo 4, but choose wisely!

How to Reroll Item Passives on Rares and Legendaries in Diablo 4

In order to reroll an item passive in Diablo 4, you first need to track down an Occultist. It’s the same NPC associated with extracting Aspects. They aren’t hard to find at all, so long as you look in any of the major towns like Kyovashad. On your map, look for the triangle icon with circles.

At the Occultist, you’ll see several tabs along the top. Cycle to the last one on the right to open the Enchant Item tab. Pick an item to enchant and that’s when the magic happens and you can pick a new stat.

Now, the Occultist in Diablo IV is pretty stingy about item affixes. You can only change a single stat on the item, excluding Legendary Aspects. When you do, you’ll have three randomized stats to pick from, as well as choose to keep the old one.

Of course, it isn’t free. Rare items require Veiled Crystals, as do legendary items, but the latter also requires Fiend Roses. Every time you decide to reroll an item passive, the amount of resources it uses won’t change, but the gold cost will.

See, rerolling item passives in Diablo 4 is as straightforward as it gets, but incredibly important nonetheless. It can turn a good item into a great way, just by tweaking that one stat that doesn’t fit your build for something exponentially better. This is especially true if you then improve its item power!

