Diablo 4 Max Item Power: What It Is & How to Reach It Fast

Like any good looter game, Diablo 4 is all about acquiring better and more powerful gear to help you conquer endgame content more easily. Aside from leveling up your character, you’ll also want to keep an eye out for better gear with higher Item Power to increase your strength. Here’s everything you need to know about the max Item Power in Diablo 4 and how to reach it quickly.

What the Max Item Power Is in Diablo 4

Currently, there’s no information out on what the exact max Item Power is in Diablo 4. However, based on the datamined breakpoints, it’s safe to assume that the max Item Power is above 725, and likely reaches close to 800 once you start playing on max difficulty.

What Is Item Power in Diablo 4?

You can check the Item Power of any piece of gear in Diablo 4 by hovering over it and checking the number near the top of the list. The Item Power determines the stat rolls of the various affixes you have on the gear, and you can even increase it by upgrading your gear at the Blacksmith.

Each piece of gear can be upgraded three or four times (depending on the rarity), and with each upgrade, your Item Power will increase a little. And as the Item Power increases, so too will the stat upgrades on the affixes. This is a great way to give yourself a little power boost as you’re leveling up, especially if you happen to stumble on a piece of gear with good affixes that you want to hold on to for a while.

In addition to that, another thing to keep in mind is that the Item Power breakpoints can also give you even greated increases to the stats on a piece of gear.

Listed below are all of the breakpoints in Diablo 4:

Breakpoint Item Power Range 1 1-149 2 150-339 3 340-459 4 460-624 5 625-724 6 725+

What this means is that when you’re upgrading gear in Diablo 4, if your upgrade manages to take the Item Power up to the next breakpoint tier, you’ll see a significant increase in stat upgrades on your gear, as compared to if the gear upgrade continues to remain in its current breakpoint tier.

So for example, if you’re able to upgrade a piece of gear to bring its Item Power from 455 to 460 for instance, the boons you get from that upgrade are significantly greater than just upgrading from 450 to 455.

How to Reach Max Item Power Fast in Diablo 4

Now that you know how Item Power works in Diablo 4, it’s time to go over how you can actually reach that cap quickly. Here’s how to power up your gear:

Upgrading gear: This is the most basic way of powering up. Talk to any Blacksmith to upgrade your gear to increase your Item Power, though do be aware that you need to use Veiled Crystals for the later upgrades.

This is the most basic way of powering up. Talk to any Blacksmith to upgrade your gear to increase your Item Power, though do be aware that you need to use Veiled Crystals for the later upgrades. Fill your gem sockets: In addition to upgrading gear, you can also insert gems into your gear sockets to give them additional benefits and perks.

In addition to upgrading gear, you can also insert gems into your gear sockets to give them additional benefits and perks. Increase world tier: Finally, if you want to farm the best possible gear in Diablo 4, you’ll eventually need to make your way to World Tier 4: Torment. This can be done by clearing your Capstone Dungeons on lower difficulties after beating the campaign. Playing the game on World Tier 4 will allow you to battle stronger enemies, who will in turn drop better loot.

That’s all you need to know about what the max Item Power is in Diablo 4 and how to reach it. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

