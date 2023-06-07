Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

When it comes to battling the most dangerous beasts found in the darkest crevices of the underworld in Diablo 4, players know that it’s crucial to upgrade and enchant all of your gear as much as possible. Among the many items that can be collected to provide those upgrades, one that is particularly tricky but important to get is called the Fiend Rose. Given their rarity, it can be hard to figure out how to go about farming such an item. Here is our guide for the best Fiend Rose farming locations in Diablo 4.

What is a Fiend Rose in Diablo 4?

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

Fiend Roses are a rare toxic plant item that grows only in very specific environments or situations.

In order to effectively tackle Diablo 4’s endgame content, it’s absolutely necessary to set each piece of your equipment up with all of the proper affixes and max everything out. If there is an affix on your gear that you’re not happy with, you can switch it out via the Enchant Item system mechanic. In order to conduct that enchantment, you’ll need two things:

The piece of equipment to be enchanted

1 Fiend Rose

The Best Locations to Farm Fiend Roses in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

With many players charging full steam ahead towards endgame content, getting as many of these Fiend Roses as possible is very important to properly upgrade and take care of your gear. As such, you’ll want to know the best place for getting plenty of these plants as quickly as possible.

There are slower, more RNG-based methods to obtaining them. One is by tracking down Silent Chests, which sometimes may contain a Fiend Rose and can only opened with Whispering Keys.

They can also drop randomly in dungeons or at world bosses, and the higher the world tier a player is on, the greater likelihood of Fiend Roses dropping from challenges like these.

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

If you’d rather not play the RNG game, however, and go for the best method, it involves participating in Helltide Events. To access these events you must be at World Tier Level 3 or higher (i.e. – Level 50 or higher).

When a Helltide Event occurs, the entire environment of Sanctuary will transform, spawning more dangerous enemies along with new currencies and collectibles. Among them will be Fiend Roses, which are able to bloom when the plants become corrupted by Helltide. They will spawn throughout the event, so you’ll want to try and gather as many as possible during that time.

That concludes our guide for best Fiend Rose farming locations in Diablo 4. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you like most about the game so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as how to upgrade your gear in Diablo 4.

About the author

Stephanie Watel Stephanie Watel is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. Stephanie has been with the site for a few months, and in the games media industry for about a year. Stephanie typically covers the latest news and a variety of gaming guides for the site, and loves gardening and being the bird lady of the neighborhood. She has a BA in Writing from Pace University in NY. More Stories by Stephanie Watel

Related Posts